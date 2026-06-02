Burgers rule
White Castle begins Texas reign with groundbreaking in The Colony
Cult-favorite burger chain White Castle took the next big step toward conquering the realm of Dallas, Texas: The Ohio-based chain known for its small, slider-size burgers broke ground on a new restaurant at Grandscape in The Colony on Tuesday, June 2.
The Colony location, at 4520 Destination Dr., will mark the 105-year-old restaurant's debut in Texas. According to a release, the shop will open in late fall 2026.
The groundbreaking was executed with fanfare befitting of a restaurant with "Castle" in its name: Five White Castle officials - two of whom are fourth-generation members of White Castle’s founding family - led the festivities alongside The Colony mayor Richard Boyer, elected officials, development partners "and no shortage of enthusiastic Cravers ready to welcome the brand to North Texas," the release says.
The dirt was turned using spatula-shovels and a ceremonial “sprinkling of the onions” took place on the very spot where a future grill will one day sizzle.
“As a family-owned business, we’ve wanted to get to Texas for a long time, and today we’re making it official. The Crave is here to stay,” says chief marketing officer Jamie Richardson in the release. “Grandscape in The Colony is exactly the kind of community we love being a part of, and we can’t wait to start serving hot, tasty Sliders to our newest Cravers in the Lone Star State.”
First announced in August 2025, the 3,430-square-foot Colony Castle will feature a double drive-thru with both canopy and patio seating, offering guests multiple ways to enjoy their Sliders, the company says. The new location is expected to create 70 jobs for local residents.
Founded in 1921 and based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates 335 restaurants as well as a retail division which provides frozen burgers to grocery stores nationwide.
White Castle burgers are known for their unique squared-off shape and small size: about two inches wide and 1.5 ounces — an anomoly in the bigger-the-better burger world where patties start at three ounces, with some purveyors bragging about doing half-pound burgers. Their small size used to be a signature quirk but now fall under the trendy category of "sliders.
"Another distinction: Their burgers are steamed, which also bucks current trends of cooking on a flat-top or grill, and are cooked on a bed of onions; and are served on matching small square buns.
In addition to burgers, they have crinkle-cut fries, a crispy chicken slider, a panko-breaded fish slider, and breakfast sliders available 24/7. Plus mini waffles, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, fish bites, hash brown bites, shakes, smoothies, and three desserts, all on a stick.
Fans who grew up in the Northeast eating White Castle burgers have longed to fulfill their nostalgic cravings.
White Castle is not the first chain to make its debut at The Grandscape at The Colony: Portillo's chose it for its Texas debut, as well.
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Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.