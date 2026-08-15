This Week's Hot Headlines
Buzzy Dak Prescott-backed sports bar expands in DFW and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week is full of exciting openings, from a Cowboys-backed sports bar to a chic French bakery. Plus, a big Frisco development signs on more big names. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your weekend right here.
1. Dak Prescott-backed Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux kicks off in Wylie. The Louisiana sports bar chain that counts Cowboys QB Dak Prescott as a partner continues to build its fan base in Dallas-Fort Worth. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opened a new location in Wylie on August 10.
2. French bakery-cafe Maman from New York makes chic Plano debut. A fast-growing New York bakery-cafe chain has expanded into a new North Texas city. Maman debuted a new location on August 7 at Legacy East in Plano.
3. Dallas restaurant group to open modern Mexican spot in Grapevine. A restaurant from Dallas that Grapevine residents have kept an eye on for over a year has finally set an opening date. Vidorra, a "modern Mexican" restaurant, is opening at 700 W. State Hwy. 114 on August 31.
Vidorra’s will serve a lineup of tacos, sizzling entrees, and handcrafted margaritas. Photo courtesy of Vidorra
4. Frisco development Fields West adds more big-name shops and restaurants. The massive, forthcoming Fields West complex in north Frisco continues to fill out its shopping and dining lineup with new name-brand tenants.
5. The Melting Pot fondue restaurant dips into Allen for 3rd DFW location. The Melting Pot has debuted its newest location at 935 Watters Creek Blvd N. in Allen, marking the chain's 94th restaurant in North America and third in Dallas-Fort Worth.