Go Fields West
Frisco development Fields West adds more big-name shops and restaurants
If there's truly a retail apocalypse, it's skipping over Frisco. The massive, forthcoming Fields West complex in north Frisco continues to fill out its shopping and dining lineup with several new name-brand tenants.
They include:
- athletic apparel brand Lululemon
- Western lifestyle brand Tecovas
- fashion retailer Evereve
- home goods retailer Boll & Branch
- eyewear company Warby Parker
- restaurant Flower Child
They join the previously announced bakery SusieCakes, along with other high-profile restaurants and retailers revealed in past months.
According to a release, the luxury mixed-use complex now has 44 signed leases and is 75 percent pre-leased.
Fields West is the vision of renowned developer Fehmi Karahan of Karhan Companies, known for creating Legacy West, one of the most successful mixed-use developments in the country.
Fields West will offer 360,000 square feet of shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as Class A office space. Columbus Realty Partners is developing 1,150 high-end, urban living residences in Fields West, located above the restaurant and retail space.
“This announcement is a testament to the strength of Fields West, our partners, and the growth in North Texas. The momentum we have between our successful leasing combined with very rapid construction progress taking place daily is incredibly exciting,” Karahan said in a statement.
The retailers, restaurants, and services moving into Fields West now include Bloomies, Mastro’s Steakhouse, Shake Shack, Sephora, North Italia, Mexican Sugar, Sixty Vines, Maman, and Sweetgreen. Mastro’s will make its first DFW appearance at the development, while Maman and Shake Shack are among the many brands expanding into the area.
Fields West construction began in fall 2025, and the development is expected to open in phases beginning in late 2027 and continuing into 2028.
Designed with pedestrian-friendly walkways, wide sidewalks, paseos and ample green spaces, Fields West prioritizes accessibility with convenient parking and intuitive wayfinding. Thoughtfully planned gathering areas are key to fostering community engagement and enhancing Fields West’s livability, they say.
The larger Fields development is also home to the PGA of America headquarters, Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa, and the new Universal Kids Resort. The 2,500-acre community includes residential neighborhoods, trails, and entertainment destinations designed around a walkable, mixed-use environment.