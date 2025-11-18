Amusement Park News
Universal Kids Resort finally reveals all details of new Frisco park
The final last big reveal has been dropped on the new Universal Kids Resort regional theme park targeted to families with young children that's opening in Frisco in 2026.
Since the park was first announced in 2023, Universal Destinations & Experiences has been teasing with sneak peeks and crumbs of information, designed to whip up a fervor of anticipation and pre-opening press.
Now we have the whole loaf: all of the details and snacks and merch that the attraction will be offering at each of its seven themed lands.
Here's the info:
Jurassic World Adventure Camp
At Jurassic World Adventure Camp, the curious Ankylosaurus, Bumpy, has gone missing, so families will zoom through twists, turns, peaks and valleys on Jurassic World: Cretaceous Coaster to help find her. Mr. DNA’s Double Helix Spin will take families on a twisting and turning journey. The Pteranodrop ride will give a bird's eye view of the park from high above.
Food and merch: It'll come with a Jurassic World Canteen restaurant, and a Jurassic World Outfitters store.
Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom
Jellyfish Fields Jamboree will allow kids and their families hop aboard their very own Jelly Angler to bounce around with SpongeBob SquarePants. Barnacle Bus will showcase Bikini Bottom’s sights and residents. Bobbing Barrels will feature water cannons for families to blast water at each other as they spin around. Mrs. Puff’s Boating School will have the class take a spin through her specially designed course.
Food and merch: Goofy Goober’s will offer chicken sandwiches, salads, hot dogs, and sundaes. Barg’N-Mart will sell apparel, toys, and plushies.
DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp
The attraction Shrek & Fiona’s Happily Ogre After will take kids and their families on a ride through the story of how Shrek met Fiona. There will be Shrek and Fiona meet-and-greets, plus two interactive play areas, Shrek’s Swamp Rompin’ Stomp and Shrek’s Swamp Splash & Smash.
Food and merch: Swamp Snacks will serve something called the Shrekzel. Triplets Treasures will sell adult-and-child matching and complementary outfits.
Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club
Unexpected water surprises include water blasters, a splash zone, and a Bello Bay Golf Cart Derby competition.
Food and merch: Bello Bay Bites will serve Minion-themed snacks. Bello Bay Boutique will sell Team Yellow, Team Purple, and other themed merchandise.
DreamWorks’ TrollsFest
King Trollex Techno Dance Party will be an indoor interactive experience with a Trolls-themed amphitheater stage show. Rides will include Rhonda’s TrollsFest Express bus ride twisting and turning through the festival grounds, and Hair in the Clouds sky ride. Families can meet-and-greet Poppy and Branch, and there will be two interactive play areas, Poppy’s Playland and Trolls Critter Crawl.
Food and merch: Trolls Eatz! will serve family-approved bites. BroZone Cones will offer ice cream. Sparkle Shine Glitter Glow will sell apparel, hair, and make-up. Mr. Dinkles’ Market will sell T-shirts and souvenirs.
DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar
Swings Over Del Mar will have guests flying high. Kids and their families can also enjoy Mama Luna’s Adopt a Kitty Day! where they’ll be able to see Puss in Boots return to the village of Del Mar for a puppet performance.
Food and merch: Comidas y Leche will serve up Puss in Boots’ approved eats. Mercado de Perrito will sell apparel. Tienda de Dulces will sell candies and treats.
Isle of Curiosity
The Isle of Curiosity will serve as the gateway to the other themed lands at Universal Kids Resort. Gabby’s Cat-Tastic Dance Party! will allow kids and their families to boogie with Gabby from DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Dollhouse.
Food and merch: Cakey’s Cupcakes will sell cupcakes. Universal Kids Resort Café will offer dine-in and bites for the road. The flagship Universal Kids Resort Store will be the one-stop-shop for gearing up for the day or finding best-of-the best from each themed land and a variety of merch inspired by Gabby’s Dollhouse to dress the part for their meow-zing adventures ahead.
Universal Kids Resort Hotel
The on-site Universal Kids Resort Hotel was designed with families in mind. Rooms will sleep up to five or six guests. Standard Queen, Deluxe Queen and Signature Queen rooms will each offer a twin-over-full bunk bed and a queen bed. Family suites will offer a king bed in a separate bedroom, a queen pullout sofa and a twin-over-twin bunk bed along with an eating area.
Food and merch: Curiosity Café will be a quick service restaurant offering hotel guests meals throughout the day. A full-service bar, outdoor pool, fitness room and a game room will round out the hotel amenities.