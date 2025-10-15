Theme Park News
Universal Kids Resort opening in Frisco sneak-peeks 7 attractions
Universal Destinations & Experiences is leaking details about Universal Kids Resort, the new amusement park designed for families with young children that's slated to open in 2026 in Frisco.
Billed as a first-of-its-kind kids-themed resort, the park will feature seven brand-name lands featuring characters such as Shrek, Puss in Boots, Minions, Jurassic World, and SpongeBob SquarePants.
Universal Creative president Molly Murphy says in a release that the regional theme park "brings Universal’s signature storytelling to families close to home."
Universal Creative execu-VP and chief creative officer Brian Robinson says in the same release that "with all the interactive play areas at Universal Kids Resort where kids can explore, discover, and create, we’re really excited about this being a place for kids to play their way. We’re even going to support play with team members who will help kids dream up imaginary worlds with sidewalk chalk or spray themselves silly with water blasters. From blowing bubbles to belly laughs, there will be fun for kids of all ages and interests."
Spongebob Squarepants Bikini Bottom at Universal Kids ResortCourtesy rendering
Newly revealed features include:
- Isle of Curiosity, a whimsical gateway with space for kids to explore, and will be the HQ for Gabby from DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Dollhouse.
- DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp, a swampy shack transformed into a waterlogged paradise for ogre-sized fun for Shrek's three triplets, featuring two interactive play areas: Shrek’s Swamp Rompin’ Stomp and Shrek’s Swamp Splash & Smash. Kids can meet Shrek and Fiona, or take photos in the onion carriage.
- DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar, featuring Puss in Boots, Mama Luna, and Perrito, plus carnival games Barriles de Leche and El Gato’s Meow.
- Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club, where the Yellow Minions attempt to rein in their Purple counterparts leading to water-soaked fun. Attendes can take part in this competition or just watch. There'll also be a Minions meet and greet and interactive play areas.
- Jurassic World Adventure Camp will feature the opportunity to meet a newly hatched baby dinosaur or climb up the Lookout Towers play area to get a Pteranodon’s view of the park.
- DreamWorks’ TrollsFest, the "liveliest party in Troll Kingdom," featuring bumping music and pumping energy with glitter-filled meet & greets with Poppy, Branch and the rest of the DreamWorks’ Trolls gang, plus two interactive play areas: Poppy’s Playland and Trolls Critter Crawl.
- Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom, where kids get to meet SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, and Sandy Cheeks in Bikini Bottom, at Mussel Beach and Pineapple Paradise for splashing around.
In addition to play areas, Universal Kids Resort features sensory gardens designed to give children and families opportunities to pause, reset, and connect. These carefully crafted spaces invite attendees to explore through touch, sound, and color in calming, "nature-inspired" settings.
The Universal Kids Resort Hotel will be a colorfully themed on-site 300-room hotel steps away from the park that serves as the entrance to Universal Kids Resort.