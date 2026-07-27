Sweet spots
California bakery SusieCakes expands with 2 new Dallas-area locations
Dallas' booming dessert scene will get even sweeter with the debut of two new SusieCakes bakeries - in Dallas' West Village this fall, and in Frisco's forthcoming Fields West development in 2027.
The openings will give California-based SusieCakes five locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and eight in Texas, according to a release.
For Google-mapping purposes, the new locations are:
- West Village: 3699 McKinney Ave., Suite 318, Dallas (opening fall 2026)
- Fields West: 5501 Fields Parkway, Suite B120, Frisco (opening in 2027)
Founded in Los Angeles in 2006 by Susan "Susie" Sarich, the bakery is known for classic, made-from-scratch desserts inspired by recipes from her grandmothers. The chain has grown to more than 30 locations in California, Texas, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.
"North Texas continues to be an incredibly important market for SusieCakes, and the response we have received from guests throughout the region has given us tremendous confidence in our continued expansion," Sarich says in the release. "As someone who calls Dallas home, it is especially meaningful to bring SusieCakes to two additional communities."
The bakery has developed a loyal following for its Vanilla Celebration Cake, custom layer cakes, cupcakes topped with buttercream frosting, and nostalgic treats such as chocolate chip cookies, snickerdoodles, and flourless peanut butter cookies. Seasonal cakes and desserts also rotate throughout the year.
The West Village store be the fourth Dallas-Fort Worth location following Preston Center, Hillside Village in East Dallas, and Fort Worth's WestBend. The Frisco shop will be part of the massive mixed-use Fields West development currently under construction.
Desserts are definitely trending in DFW right now, as evidenced by the number of new bakeries, ice cream shops, and dessert cafes opening around town.