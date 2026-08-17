Global flavors
New Afghan street food restaurant Flaming Bites fires up in Carrollton
A new fast-casual restaurant with Afghan roots and global influences has opened in Carrollton. Called Flaming Bites, the restaurant focuses on fresh street food showcasing Mediterranean and South-Central Asian flavors.
The new concept comes from business partners and longtime friends Masihullah Samadi and Rafiullah Esmati. Originally from Kabul, Afghanistan, the duo moved to the U.S. a few years ago, bringing with them years of restaurant experience in both Afghanistan and Turkey.
They set out to open a restaurant that reflected their upbringing and culinary background, centering on Afghan cuisine while drawing inspiration from around the globe. The resulting menu blends familiar flavors from Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Mexico, and America. Spices such as cumin, paprika, and turmeric take center stage.
The name "Flaming Bites" is a nod to the restaurant's open grill and signature meats.
"The flame is always on when you come in, and we will have your food ready in less than ten minutes," Samadi says.
All meats served are 100 percent halal, adhering to Islamic dietary laws that emphasize clean handling, animal health, and humane practices.
The individual gyro options at Flaming Bites include grilled halal meat and fresh vegetables.Photo courtesy of Flaming Bites
The menu features chicken, lamb, beef, falafel, and fish served as gyros, platters, kebabs, and salads. For classic comfort fare, there's also a lineup of hamburgers, smash burgers, Philly cheesesteaks, chicken cheesesteaks, sandwiches, sliders, Cajun chicken tenders, and wings.
Customers also can customize their own plates using fresh ingredients displayed at the counter, along with a variety of house sauces, including white tzatziki, hot sauce, salsa verde, BBQ, honey mustard, mango habanero, honey BBQ, and ranch.
Desserts range from traditional baklava and gulab jamun (sweet, deep-fried dough balls) to churros and an assortment of cakes, including tres leches, Oreo, carrot, and red velvet.
Designed to serve both local residents and daytime workers in the busy Carrollton area, most menu items are priced between $8 and $12. The restaurant offers dine-in and takeout.
Flaming Bites, at 1002 Webb Chapel Rd., is currently open daily from 10 am-12 midnight, with plans to add a third shift until 3 or 4 am to cater to late-night workers from nearby businesses.