Rounding Up the Restaurant News
Breakfast and beer pop up in this Dallas restaurant news roundup
This latest installment of dining news around Dallas is extra-newsy, with big intel on openings, expansions, and debuts, ranging from healthy to decadent to boozy and beyond. All of the best food groups — breakfast, pizza, coffee, ice cream — get covered.
Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:
SunLife Organics, a hippie-ish lifestyles brand from California whose portfolio includes healthy cafes, is coming to Dallas, at 3333 Knox St. The concept was founded in 2011 by Khalil Rafati, who's a big fan of juices and superfoods. Their menu includes organic juices, smoothies, and salads. They have 23 locations in California, Colorado, Las Vegas, Chicago, Nashville, Florida, and New York, with two locations in the Austin area.
Odd Muse Brewing, the acclaimed Farmers Branch brewery, has opened a second location in Plano, at 1001 14th St. #500, in the former Voodoo Brewing, which closed in fall 2025. Odd Muse was founded in 2019 by brewer Bobby Diaz, with appealing beers such as pilsner, IPA, and a sour ale with Cara Cara orange and tangerine — earning them a nomination for a CultureMap Tastemaker Award for Best Brewery in 2022. The new location boasts 23 taps, serving Odd Muse lagers, pilsners, stouts, and IPAs. There's also a food menu featuring Wagyu smashburgers, poutine, chicken tenders, wings, pretzel bites, salads, and sandwiches such as Nashville hot chicken, Philly cheesesteak, and the trendy New York chopped cheese, served on a hoagie roll.
PopUp Bagels, the New York chain where you are instructed to rip your bagels and dip them into your spread, has two locations coming soon: Opening on June 5 will be their location at 2323 Henderson Ave., next to the recently-opened Salt and Straw ice cream shop. Henderson is the second in the Dallas area, following the first that opened at 5450 W Lovers Ln. #143 in Inwood Village in April. They're also opening a location soon in McKinney, in a former dental office at 8565 W. University Dr. #130, in the West Grove / Whole Foods Market shopping center at the southeast corner of Custer Road, which they're hoping to get open by early summer.
Tipsy Scoop, a New York-based chain of ice cream shops specializing in "boozy" ice cream with alcohol, is coming to Dallas — specifically to Oak Cliff, opening in the former Poets Books location at 506 N. Bishop Ave., according to the Oak Cliff Advocate. They offer ice cream by the scoop in flavors such as Dark Chocolate Whiskey Salted Caramel or Cake Batter Vodka Martini, as well as in sundaes, cocktails, and mocktails. They currently have 10 locations, which they cleverly call "barlours," in New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and even the Bahamas; plus three "coming soon" including Dallas, Phoenix, and Boston.
Lubella's Patisserie, the award-winning bakery in Dallas' Casa View neighborhood, is opening a second location in Arlington, at the Town North center at 975 N. Cooper St. at the southeast corner of Randol Mill Road. Lubella's is the husband-and-wife venture from restaurant veterans Ismael Trejo Gonzalez and his pastry chef wife Maria Becerra, which opened at Casa View Center in 2022. Becerra, who'd previously done pastry for fine-dining restaurants such as Bullion and Flora St. Cafe, has received multiple CultureMap Tastemaker Award nominations for Best Pastry Chef including 2022, 2023, and 2024. They hope to be open in fall 2026.
Cafe Zupas, a healthy-ish restaurant chain founded in Utah in 2004, has debuted in Texas with a location in McKinney, in the McKinney Ranch Center Plaza at 4004 W. University Dr. Cafe Zupas does protein bowls, soups, salads, and sandwiches, such as chicken pesto sandwich, chicken club, potato & green chile soup, tomato basil soup, mangoberry salad, and strawberry harvest salad. Desserts include cookies, brownies, and their signature: a free chocolate-dipped strawberry. They're currently located in eight states with nearly 70 locations.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a family-style pizza chain from California known for its crispy, curly cupped pepperoni as well as its 20-inch pizzas, has opened a new location in McKinney, at 8251 Eldorado Pkwy. #100. This is the chain's 14th location in Texas and ninth in DFW. It's locally owned and operated by Steve, Kelly, and Adam Zeigler, who first brought Mountain Mike’s to DFW, a location in Lewisville in 2022; they also own a location in Melissa. This newest Mountain Mike’s Pizza comes fully appointed with eight big-screen televisions, a spacious outdoor patio, a kids’ arcade, and an all-you-can-eat weekday lunch buffet.
Melting Pot, the fondue chain with locations in Addison and Arlington (and a third coming soon to Allen), has debuted a new interactive dining option called Big Night Out designed to turn date nights, celebrations, and group outings into a more social and memorable dining occasion. Big Night Out is a four-course experience spotlighting Melting Pot’s premium entrée selections including filet, lobster, and shrimp. Priced at $62 per person, the four courses include cheese fondue, a salad course, premium entrée fondue, and chocolate fondue finale with sweets and fruit.
Keke's Breakfast Cafe, the breakfast-centric offshoot of Denny's, has new summer menu items including Avocado Toast with sourdough, smashed avocado, tomato, feta, & everything bagel seasoning; expanded coffee offerings including Caramel Coffee and STōK Bold & Smooth Cold Brew, enhanced by additions like cold foam and flavored syrups; and the debut of a Bloody Mary with Zing Zang Bloody Mary mix, bacon, celery, and Tajín-dusted lemon wedge. They've also brought back their $5 Summer Kid’s Meal Deal which includes pancakes, tenders, and more, for $5 with a drink and the purchase of any adult entrée through August 28. Area locations include Lincoln Park Shopping Center Dallas, Epic Towne Crossing Grand Prairie, Plano, McKinney, and three in Fort Worth: Alliance, Saginaw, and Hulen Street.
Taco Bell has introduced its first-ever cold brew lineup, stepping up the daily coffee routine, available exclusively at Live Más Café locations, including Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, and southern California. The lineup is permanent, pairing cold brew with flavor-forward cold foams, including Purple Velvet Cream, a purple-hued horchata-inspired signature, as well as Caramel Dulce Cream and Vanilla Cream — delivering a rich, layered experience with a sweet, velvety finish. The Live Más Café is a store-within-a-store concept that Taco Bell debuted in Dallas in November 2025 at the Taco Bell at 5506 E Mockingbird Ln. They don't make it easy to figure out where the Live Mas Cafes are located but there seem to be 10 across DFW, stretching from Mesquite to Fort Worth.