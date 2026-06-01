Attention, shoppers
H-E-B reveals opening date for new store in Irving-Las Colinas
The wait for butter tortillas is nearly over in Irving: H-E-B has revealed the opening date of its forthcoming store at at 2351 W. Interstate Hwy 635, in the Las Colinas community of Irving. That date is ... Wednesday, June 17.
Per tradition, the grand opening events will feature company executives along with city officials, community leaders, and area nonprofits to celebrate the occasion, they say. And also, likely, cheerleaders. It's Texas, we like cheerleaders at our grand openings.
First announced in August 2024, the Irving store is the latest in the San Antonio-based grocer's march across Dallas-Fort Worth. It follows the opening of the H-E-B Midcities store in Euless on May 20.
Irving is also home to a location of Joe V's Smart Shop by H-E-B, a spinoff H-E-B concept, at 2407 W. Airport Fwy.
The Irving H-E-B supermarket is at I-635 and Olympus Boulevard in front of the former Fry’s electronics store. The store will serve the communities of Irving, Coppell, Grapevine, and West Dallas.
When it was announced, Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer said that the city would be a great home for H-E-B: "Irving’s central location in the metroplex will also give area residents easy access to H-E-B," Stopfer said in a statement. "We are grateful to the H-E-B team for their partnership and for our collaborative efforts with the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce, the Irving Economic Development Partnership and all our community stakeholders who made this announcement possible."
The store went on a hiring spree earlier this spring; now they're getting trained and ready to open the doors to customers.
H-E-B has been in rapid expansion mode across DFW in recent years; many stores, including Dallas, Denton, and Carrollton, are in the works.
The regional supermarket chain is consistently rated among America's best grocers by industry and consumer reports.
With $49.6 billion in annual revenue, the H-E-B grocery chain appears at No. 11 on Forbes' inaugural list of America’s 100 largest family businesses.
Founded in 1905, H-E-B operates more than 450 grocery stores in the U.S. and Mexico. The company says its annual sales exceed $50 billion. The company employs over 175,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico, and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities.