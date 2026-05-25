This week in gluttony
These are the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
A 49th-floor restaurant will mark five years this week with a dinner set to engage all five senses. The week is also busy with a paella patio party, a barbecue fest, chocolate tasting soiree, and a wine mixer themed after a movie known for its comedic gold.
Thursday, May 28
Beats & Bites at Terra
Eataly’s rooftop restaurant Terra just refreshed its focus to highlight seasonal ingredients centered around a new wood-fired grill. Now the restaurant will launch its summer Beats & Bites series. Enjoy live jazz paired with a special menu of three chef-curated bites and a choice of craft cocktail for $20. The program will run on Thursdays throughout the early July from 5-8 pm.
Paella Night at Bucket & Rope
The New American restaurant located in the Dallas Farmers Market District will showcase the spirit of Spain during its monthly paella party on the patio. Chef Victor Hugo will serve Spanish paella, communal style, straight from the pan. Reservations are $48 and the evening begins at 6 pm with passed appetizers before paella service at 7 pm.
Monarch Five-Year Anniversary “Five Senses” Dinner
The wood-fired Italian restaurant on the 49th floor of The National downtown will mark its fifth anniversary with a five-course dinner intended to tantalize all five senses. Patrons can expect dramatic tableside presentations, Antinori Italian wine pairings, live entertainment, and an after party upstairs at Kessaku with dancing, DJ music, cocktails, and bites. The menu includes a “sound” course with tuna carpaccio inspired by ocean waves, a “feel” course with prosciutto, mozzarella and Ossetra caviar, a “smell” course with wagyu Italian sausage flambé, and more. The dinner is $250 and begins at 6 pm. Add the after party for $50 more, or $125 on its own.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit BBQ Fest
The original Dickey’s Barbecue Pit will celebrate National Brisket Day and its 85th anniversary with the inaugural BBQ Fest, a fundraiser benefiting The Dickey Foundation. The family-friendly event will feature live music, barbecue samples, raffles, and a friendly eating competition between members of Dallas Fire-Rescue and the Dallas Police Department. Admission includes a Rancher’s Premium Sausage Sandwich and a Big Yellow Cup. May 28. It'll take place 3-6 pm at the original Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 4610 N. Central Expwy. Tickets are $10.
Saturday, May 30
Drink North Texas Wine Festival
Taking place at the Frontiers of Flight Museum, this all-day wine tasting event will feature samplings from a dozen North Texas wineries. Sip and stroll amid a collection of aircraft while enjoying live jazz, food vendors, and shopping, too. Ticket start at $38 for regular general admission pricing and the event will run from 10 am-8 pm.
Catalina Wine Mixer at Cane Rosso
Cane Rosso White Rock will host its second annual patio party (named for a scene in the comedy Step Brothers) with wine stations, cocktails, live action food stations, and live music. Menu highlights include grilled mortadella with chimichurri, panzanella salad, vodka pasta with Calabrian chicken meatballs, and porchetta sliders. Tickets (which are expected to sell out) are $40, and the event will run from 5-9 pm.
Sunday, May 31
For the Love of Chocolate at Dude, Sweet Chocolate
Dallas’ pioneering artisan chocolate shop will host its annual evening of chocolate and food tastings. The $110 ticket includes cocktails; bites by guest restaurants and chefs including Georgie, Taco y Vino, Snap BBQ, and more; and of course, chocolate. The event begins at 5 pm.
Chef Collective Dinner at Meridian featuring David Uygur from Lucia
Meridian has launched a guest chef dinner series featuring local chefs cooking alongside executive chef Eduardo Osorio at the Village Dallas restaurant. Next up is David Uyger of the Michelin-recognized restaurant Lucia. A tasting menu will be served and 20 percent of the $185 ticket price will be donated to Meat Fight, a nonprofit that supports those living with multiple sclerosis. Reservations available all evening starting at 5 pm.