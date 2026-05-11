Celebrating the Tastemakers
Dallas foodies toast top chefs and restaurants at 2026 Tastemaker Awards
Dallas' very best restaurants and bars — and the talented pros behind them — were celebrated at the 2026 CultureMap Dallas Tastemaker Awards on Thursday, May 7.
More than 600 food fans and cocktail connoisseurs gathered at Astoria Event Venue in Irving to raise a glass to the city's top restaurants, bars, and culinary masters. But first, they got to eat and drink.
Nominated chefs and restaurants served delectable bites, and hard-working bartenders whipped up cocktails incorporating spirits from the event's sponsors. A portion of the proceeds benefited the our nonprofit partner, Harvest Project Food Rescue.
Lines formed quickly for small plates from some of Dallas' most popular and influential eateries, spread out across the building. Lucky VIP ticketholders got in an hour early to avoid the crowds and enjoy a bar area all their own.
The chef from SER prepares activated charcoal-crusted Akaushi ribeye cap and Yukon Gold potato fondant.Photo by Guillermo Rosas
Hungry guests were spotted going back for seconds for dishes including:
- Japanese wagyu tartare, crab meat-stuffed avocado, mini lobster rolls, and bacon-wrapped baked dates from Andreas Prime
- Tuna tartare from Avra Estiatorio
- Sunchoke agnolotti from Bazaar
- Caviar and latkes from Beverly's Bistro & Bar
- Vegan chimichurri focaccia sandwich from Beyond the Bun
- Bread pudding from Bread Zeppelin
- The Schmurger from Burger Schmurger
- Ham, roast beef, and tomato and mozzarella sandwiches from Empire Baking Co.
- Hamachi sashimi from Evelyn
- Compressed cucumber from Frenchie
- "Not So Fried" chicken sandwich and spicy curried couscous from Mendocino Farms
- Foie and Sea Island cornbread from Meridian
- Activated charcoal-crusted Akaushi ribeye cap and Yukon Gold potato fondant from SER Steak + Spirits
- Ahi tuna Mexicano from The Mexican
- Pastrami Reuben bites from Trades Delicatessen
- The Dip (spinach, artichoke, and cheese blend) with tortilla chips and truffle lasagna from Winsome Prime
There were also sweet treats and coffee-centered pick-me-ups from our Chef, Coffee Shop, and Dessert Program of the Year nominees:
- Dubai chocolate cheesecake mini eclairs from Andreas Prime
- Original and chocolate churros with hojicha and matcha soft serve from IYKYK Mochi Churro
- Lavender berry and mocha chocolate tartlets from La Reve Gelato & Patisserie
- Mini chocolate chip cannolis, an assortment of macarons, ricotta cheesecake, tiramisu cups, torta caprese, assorted Italian cookies, and Italian cream cake from Pietro's Italian Bakery
- Rustic apple crisp, mini almond croissants, and alfajores (sandwich cookies) from San Martin Bakery & Restaurant
- Caramelized white chocolate semifreddo miso blondies from Uchi
- Cold brew and iced White Rockers from White Rock Coffee
Lavender berry and mocha chocolate tartlets from La Reve Gelato & Patisserie.Photo by Guillermo Rosas
To help wet the whistle, guests could sip brews from Lone Star Beer, still or sparkling water from S.Pellegrino Acqua Panna, mocktails from Ritual Zero Proof and Seedlip, and a popular Bourbon Sour signature cocktail from Maker's Mark Bourbon — all valued sponsors of the event. Other specialty drinks available at the bar featured Maniball Peanut Butter Tequila, Island Getaway Dark Rum, and Woody Creek Vodka. For those who wanted something sparkling, sponsor Shutto, a transportation company, was pouring bubbles.
In the weeks leading up to the big event, we published a special editorial series highlighting nominees. A panel of expert judges helped select all of the winners, except Best New Restaurant, which was determined by our readers in a bracket-style tournament.
The evening's emcee, NBC5 Texas Today host Cleo Greene, announced winners, who came to the stage to accept their glass trophies.
Awards ceremony host Cleo Greene, of NBC5's 'Texas Today.'Photo by Guillermo Rosas
The winners were:
- Restaurant of the Year: Mamani
- Chef of the Year: Peja Krstic, Mot Hai Ba, Pillar
- Bar of the Year: Ayahuasca Cantina
- Best New Restaurant: Frenchie
- Rising Star Chef of the Year: Eduardo Osorio, Meridian
- Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year: Beverley's Bistro & Bar
- Dessert Program of the Year: Lucia
- Coffee Shop of the Year: Ascension
- Best Sandwich: Trades Delicatessen
After the awards were handed out, winners posed for photos with colleagues, fellow winners and nominees, and guests eager to find out more about their establishments — and visit them in person.
Between feasting and celebrating, attendees stopped to snap Insta-worthy photos at a photo booth and bought raffle tickets benefiting Harvest Project Food Rescue.
Among the guests spotted in the crowd, having a good time, were: Caleb Wettig, Loren Wettig, Natalie Castlean, Andrew Castlean, Stephen Fagin, Emily Williams, Frank Bliss, Risa Bliss, Jason Harlow, Filipe Harlow, Sky Williams, Bianca Baidoo, Felipe Guiterrez, Carlos Presa, Clara Martinez, Brandt Wood, Megan Wood, LuisPerez, Sarah Perez, and hundreds more.
Scroll through the gallery of nearly 50 photos, above, to see who was there, what was eaten, and who won awards.
Hungry to be a part of it all next year? You can read about all the winners here, and we'll see you in 2027. Cheers!
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The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony was sponsored in Dallas by Maker's Mark, Shutto, NXT LVL Event, Seedlip, Ritual Zero Proof, H-E-B, Marine Foods Express, and S.Pellegrino Acqua Panna. A portion of the proceeds benefited Harvest Project Food Rescue.