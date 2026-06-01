This week in gluttony
Tacos top the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Tacos and margs are on the menu this week with two simultaneous festivals offering both. (One is 21 and up and one is family-friendly.) Gal pals with a passion for plants get a girls night out at a garden shop complete with chef bites and wine. Don't miss a preview pop-up of a new Dallas restaurant opening later this summer, plus a chance for $1 cookies and drinks from one of Dallas' most beloved bakeries.
Monday, June 1
Odd Muse Brewing New Beer Debut and Glass Giveaway
Award-winning local craft beer brewer will debut the release of its new summer beer with a "keep the glass" giveaway at its Farmers Branch location. The beer is a Strawberry Lager, which they say "smells like if someone planted tangerine trees in a strawberry field." The festivities begin at 6 pm and anyone who orders the lager gets a collectible 16-oz. Strawberry Hustle Nordic Cooler Glass while supplies last. (They'll host the same event at their Plano location on June 8.)
Tuesday, June 2
JD Chippery’s One-Year Anniversary
The longtime family-owned Dallas bakery is throwing a birthday party to mark one year at its Preston Royal location. Visit all day from 7 am-5 pm for $1 cookies (limit six) and from 12-2 pm for $1 drinks like house-brewed sweet tea, scratch lemonade, and limeades with fresh lime served in a collectible cup. There’ll also be an interactive photo booth and face painting from 12-2 pm.
Friday, June 5
Girls Night at Green Acres Nursery & Supply
The Melissa gardening and outdoor living store will host its first-ever girls night out – and it’s completely free. Guests can enjoy live cooking demos and complimentary barbecue bites from local celeb chef Noah Hester; free red, white, and sparkling wine from a wine trailer; live music; a bonfire with s’mores; raffle prizes; and event-day offers on patio furniture and more. The event takes place 6-8:30 pm.
Saturday, June 6
Irving Taco Festival
This inaugural taco and margarita fest will take place at the Toyota Music Factory with market vendors, live entertainment, yard games, and photo ops. Hosted by the International Margarita Organization, the event is free to attend but patrons can purchase a $25 VIP ticket for early entry, commemorative glass, and two complimentary drinks. The event will run from 4-11 pm, with VIP entry at noon. All ages welcome.
Frisco Margarita Festival
Sample 10 different margaritas from bars and restaurants around Frisco then vote for your favorite during this marg party taking place at Rollertown Beerworks. Tickets start at $43 for entry at 3 pm, with VIP tickets granting early entry at noon for $54. Tickets include one raffle entry to win a trip to Mexico. There’ll also be live DJ music, a beer garden, and street food vendors. The festival runs until 6 pm. Ages 21 and up only.
Midcult Society Pop-Up Dinner at Overeasy
The retro diner inside The Statler will host a pop-up dinner by Mike Stites and Evan Pemberton, the duo behind Midcult Society, which is set to open later this summer in Exposition Park. The a la carte menu will feature charbroiled oysters with Oaxaca queso and chorizo butter, coconut buttermilk biscuits with uni butter and ember honey, Viet-Cajun caramelized prawns, half chicken with hot sauce and citrus jus, and more. The dinner is reservation only from 5-10 pm. Email jamie@midcultsociety.com.
Shinsei After Dark
This 20th anniversary event benefiting the Texas Restaurant Foundation Relief Fund will have a Roaring Twenties theme this year, complete with classic cocktails and a costume contest to win a $200 gift card. Drinks and bites are included in the $100 ticket price, and the party will run from 9 pm-midnight.
Sunday, June 7
Steak Night at Easy Slider
The Dallas slider joint will cook up steaks for one night at its 3905 E. Side Ave. location. The special will include tots and asparagus plus salad and dessert for $48. The deal is sponsored by Maker’s Mark Whiskey, and there’ll be $6 Maker’s Mark old fashioneds for pairing. Available from 5-9 pm.
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Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.