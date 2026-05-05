Cheesy news
The Melting Pot fondue restaurant dips into Allen for summer debut
A new fondue restaurant is bubbling up in Allen: The Melting Pot is set to open its newest location at 935 Watters Creek Blvd N.
According to a release, it will open in summer 2026.
Allen will mark the cheese-pleasing chain's 94th restaurant in North America and its third in Dallas-Fort Worth, after locations in Addison and Arlington.
The Allen restaurant is led by franchisees Tracie and Dan Greene, residents of nearby Lucas who are transitioning into the hospitality industry after successful careers in other sectors, the release says. Tracie was most recently CFO and part-owner of a marketing agency, while Dan brings extensive experience in HVAC and commercial remodeling.
"We’ve been looking for the right opportunity to work together, and as lifelong fans of The Melting Pot, this felt like the perfect fit," Tracie says in the release. "Our goal is to create a warm, inviting space where the community can slow down, reconnect, and celebrate special moments over great food."
The Melting Pot's menu offers a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, plus cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, spirits, and chocolate fondue desserts.
The Allen restaurant will showcase a "Melting Pot Evolution" initiative, focused on modernizing the guest experience, the release says. There will be focal candle walls, spacious booths for group dining, an intimate "Lovers Lane," a full-service bar, and private event room for celebrations.
Founded in 1975, Melting Pot has offered a fondue dining experience for more than 50 years and is an affiliate of Front Burner Brands, a restaurant management company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is poised for growth, with the goal of expanding to 140 restaurants in North America, officials say.
Allen is part of that growth.
“Tracie and Dan are exceptional additions to our Melting Pot family," says John “JC” Crawford, CEO of The Melting Pot, "and we are confident they will have a lasting positive impact on the Allen community."