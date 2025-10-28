Beverage News
Taco Bell to debut its Live Más Café beverage concept in Dallas
Taco Bell is about to debut a beverage-centric concept in Dallas: Called Live Más Café, it's a store-within-a-store located at the Taco Bell at 5506 E Mockingbird Ln., where it will celebrate a grand opening on November 6.
Inspired by Gen Z’s love for customizable drinks, the cafe will offer 30 beverages: from Churro Chillers and specialty coffees to Refrescas and Dirty Mountain Dew Baja Blast Dream Sodas — made by expertly trained “Bellristas” who handcraft the specialty drinks on the spot as part of the elevated in-restaurant atmosphere.
Taco Bell's Refrescas are a line of fruity flavored drinks and teas such as the Dragonfruit Strawberry drink made with dragonfruit and mixed berry flavors, freeze-dried strawberry pieces, and green tea. The full beverage menu spans from refreshing sips to energizing boosts to "frozen escapes."
The concept and menu are reminiscent of CosMc's, the beverage spinoff launched in 2024 by McDonald's, which also tested here in Dallas. Alas, as of May 2025, McDonald's had already shut it down.
Live Mas Cafe drinksTaco Bell
But Taco Bell says its beverage investment is as much about pushing the boundaries of the guest experience as it is about menu innovation, with a vision to make its beverages as iconic as its food.
“We’re seeing today that people, especially younger consumers, are reaching for refreshing drinks as part of their lifestyle, whether it’s for energy or a sweet treat throughout the day,” says Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews in a statement. “So, we’re making big investments to become the ultimate beverage stop where our fans can expect to see the same bold, unexpected creativity in their cups as they do on their plates.”
The Live Más Café in Dallas will mark the first expansion outside of Taco Bell's home state of California, where it tested its first location in summer 2025 in Chula Vista, and where it has since opened locations in Irvine, San Diego, and Los Angeles County. Their plan is to open 30-odd locations across southern California and Texas, including more locations in Dallas, as well as locations in Houston, which will open. on November 20.