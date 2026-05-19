Henderson Avenews
Dallas' Henderson Ave. project lands 11 new tenants from bagels to boots
A major mixed-use development taking shape on Dallas’ Henderson Avenue has signed 11 new retailers and restaurants, including a viral bagel shop, the first Dallas location of a major Western brand, and more food, fashion, and wellness destinations.
According to a release, the 161,000-square-foot (as-yet-unnamed) mixed-use development from New York-based Acadia Realty Trust and Dallas development firm Ignite-Rebees, under construction along a quarter-mile stretch between Glencoe Street and McMillan Avenue, will be complete in late 2026 (or "Q4" in business speak).
The newest additions include several brands making their debuts in Dallas, Texas, or even all of the United States.
In alphabetical order, the new tenants include:
- Alberta Boot Co. — Canadian Western bootmaker opening its first U.S. store.
- Ariat — Western and performance apparel brand with a shop in the Fort Worth Stockyards, but none in Dallas yet.
- Cami — Women’s fashion label known for elevated basics and contemporary style.
- Cody & Sioux — Western-inspired retailer opening its first U.S. location.
- Guizio — Streetwear-influenced women’s fashion brand making its Texas debut.
- Jean Dousset — Fine jewelry and engagement ring designer opening its first Texas location.
- Margaux — Luxury footwear and accessories brand opening its first Texas storefront.
- Sway Wellness — Wellness retailer specializing in hemp-derived products.
- Rag & Bone — Fashion retailer relocating from its temporary Henderson Avenue location.
- Salt & Straw — Portland-based artisanal ice cream shop that opened May 15.
- PopUp Bagels — Viral bagel shop from the Northeast, slated to open later this summer, the second location after a recent Dallas debut in Inwood Village.
The project will ultimately include approximately 75,000 square feet of retail space, 12,000 square feet of restaurant space, 74,000 square feet of office space, and 500 underground parking spaces, the release says.
“The addition of these distinctive brands reflects our commitment to curating a retail environment that is both leading-edge and deeply engaging,” says Mark Masinter, managing partner and co-founder of Ignite-Rebees, in the release. “Henderson Avenue is evolving into something really special and intentional, and these tenants — and the soon-to-be announced next round of tenants — are a reflection of that.”
A rendering of 2200 N Henderson Ave, with design by GFF. Rendering by Pictury
Construction teams have completed the structural phase and are now moving into interior build-outs and finish work. Dallas-based architecture firm GFF designed the project as a collection of 10 distinct buildings connected by landscaped walkways and public gathering spaces.
The development will also include the previously announced Romy, an all-day bakery-cafe and restaurant from hospitality team Tristan Simon and Taryn Anderson alongside chef Matt Ford.
“When the project is complete, Henderson Avenue will feature an extraordinary mix of brands housed in a collection of design-forward buildings that you simply won’t find anywhere else in Dallas,” Masinter says.