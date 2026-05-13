New Deli
New Seegars Deli stacks up nostalgic sandwiches in The Cedars Dallas
A new deli has settled into The Cedars district of Dallas, bringing a simple approach to sandwiches and sticking to the classics. Called Seegars Deli, the new shop is located at 1910 S. Harwood St. and named for its cross street, Seegar Street.
It is next to Mike’s Gemini Twin Lounge, in the former El Jale Nightclub space.
Seegars Deli is the latest from hospitality entrepreneur Olivia Genthe, who opened Fount Board & Table in Uptown six years ago and launched Little Blue Bistro in Bishop Arts - a nominee for 2026 Tastemaker Awards' Best New Restaurant - last year.
The menu is purposefully simple: “It’s all the classic sandwiches that I grew up with; our goal is to do something that does not really need much explaining,” Genthe says. “It is nostalgic, unelevated, and well-executed.”
The menu features a mix of Midwestern staples and deli classics, with sandwiches ranging from $12-$17. Some varieties are also available as a 6-inch sandwich for $8-$9. Highlights include:
- The Polish Boy: A tribute to Genthe’s hometown of Cleveland, featuring fried beef kielbasa, cabbage slaw, BBQ sauce, and shoestring fries piled onto a brioche roll.
- Dill Turkey: House-roasted turkey, Havarti cheese, dill pickle relish, and garlic mayo on a seeded hoagie.
- Not Chopped Liver: A clever vegetarian option made with mushrooms, walnuts, eggs, and peas on a brioche loaf.
- Thick-Cut Bologna: A simple stack of bologna, American cheese, and garlic mayo on a brioche bun.
Sides include house-made chips, French fries, pasta salad, marinated white beans, shaved, marinated celery and pickles.
The bread is sourced from New York and baked fresh daily on-site. While the menu will evolve to include more soups and salads —beyond the current grinder chopped salad and kielbasa soup — the focus remains on an approachable offering with fresh ingredients.
For dessert, they serve a pineapple upside cake, and they will start offering ice cream cones for kids soon, they say.
They also have a limited coffee menu: espresso, latte, cappuccino, macchiato, cortado and cold brew, using beans from local roaster Viewfinder.
During the weekends, they offer a brunch menu from 10 am-2 pm, including pancakes, egg sandwiches, pastrami hash, and pork tenderloin plates.
Photo courtesy of Seegars Deli.
Seegars also serves as a commissary for both Fount Board & Table and Little Blue Bistro, which needed more kitchen-prep space, Genthe says.
The 2,200-square-foot space strikes a retro balance between a mid-century diner and a modern industrial workshop, with plenty of tables and booths around the deli case. The counter continues to the side onto a full bar with mustard-yellow, vinyl-upholstered swivel barstools that run along the wood-paneled bar for a warm, vintage pop of color against the cooler concrete floors.
The floor and walls were left as is to achieve a rustic, traditional look, “not overthought, lived in,” as described by Genthe.
Seegars Deli is open daily from 10 am-10 pm, and there is plenty of parking around for visitors.
Genthe says The Cedars district has given the deli a warm welcome. “It’s been good," she says. "We were well received from the neighborhood, everybody was waiting for us to open."