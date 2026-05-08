Tastemaker Award winners
Dallas' best restaurants and chefs revealed at 2026 Tastemaker Awards
After months of buildup, the best restaurants, chefs, and bars of the year were revealed and celebrated at our 2026 CultureMap Dallas Tastemaker Awards.
On May 7, the winners were crowned at a tasting event and awards ceremony, hosted by NBC5 Texas Today host Cleo Greene, at Astoria Event Venue in Irving.
In the weeks leading up to the big event, we published a special editorial series highlighting nominees. A panel of expert judges helped select all of the winners, except Best New Restaurant, which was determined by our readers in a bracket-style tournament.
Without further delay, let's raise a glass to the 2026 Dallas Tastemaker Awards winners:
Restaurant of the Year: Mamani
This French restaurant made a splash immediately when it debuted in 2025, as the Michelin Guide awarded it a coveted one-star rating just 60 days after the doors opened. Even with those lofty expectations, chef Christophe De Lellis has managed to consistently produce some of the city’s finest dishes. From the jaw-dropping veal cordon bleu to the Paris-Brest dessert, everything on the menu at Mamani is a star.
Chef of the Year: Peja Krstic, Mot Hai Ba, Pillar
Michelin-recognized Vietnamese restaurant Mot Hai Ba has been going strong for over a decade, and Southern American bistro Pillar has been drumming up buzz in Bishop Arts since 2024. Those concepts from chef Peja Krstic prove his range and skill as both a chef and restaurateur. He’s a frontrunner in Dallas’ culinary scene and beyond, having gained international acclaim when Mot Hai Ba was named a Bib Gourmand restaurant in the inaugural Texas Michelin Guide in 2024.
Bar of the Year: Ayahuasca Cantina
While you won’t find this Oak Cliff bar’s namesake psychedelic on the menu, there are still plenty of exciting sips that will shift your frame of mind. The cocktails range from ancient fermented drinks like pulque and tepache to much more modern libations like the Maria, which blends premium Mexican rum with tamarind and cream cheese in what is a texturally fascinating and flavorful drink. It’s the perfect thing to sip before enjoying chef Hugo Galvan’s menu at the adjacent Xaman Cafe.
Best New Restaurant: Frenchie
As its name might indicate, this sweet little spot in The Plaza at Preston Center is focused on French cuisine, with Bruno Davaillon, the city’s most stalwart French chef, behind the project and executive chef Reilly Brown currently leading the kitchen. Inside the bright and vivacious dining room, you’ll find classic plates like light and cheesy gougeres, French onion soup, and a spring-y pea risotto. It’s also a must-add to your brunch rotation, thanks to dishes like the Provencale tomato tart.
Rising Star Chef of the Year: Eduardo Osorio, Meridian
Executive chef Eduardo Osorio took the reins of Meridian when it staged its big comeback last year, following a 2024 closure and revamp. Under Osorio's direction, Meridian now celebrates seasonal ingredients and the jovial, comforting nature of Italian and New American cuisine against a backdrop of live-fire cooking. Think chilled clams infused with smoky essence, wood-fired chicken, and grilled Spanish octopus.
Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year: Beverley's Bistro & Bar
Named for owner Greg Katz’s mother Beverley, this boisterous bistro on Fitzhugh Avenue has been effortlessly balancing chic and casual since its 2019 debut. Its sophisticated interiors and eclectic menu make Beverley’s the exact kind of spot where you want to bring a group of friends and order everything on the menu, especially the caviar-topped latkes and immaculately shucked oysters.
Dessert Program of the Year: Lucia
With Maggie Huff, 2026 James Beard finalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker, at the helm, it’s no surprise Lucia’s dessert program is a standout. The intimate, award-winning Italian eatery in Bishop Arts serves a rotating menu with sweet bites such as semolina cake with roasted grapes, rosemary, honey, and pistachio ice cream. Diners can opt for a tropical escape with coconut sorbet with nectarines and lime and mint pesto. For an earthy experience, there’s the hazelnut frangipane and goat cheese tart with figs and balsamic vinegar ice cream.
Coffee Shop of the Year: Ascension
A stalwart of Dallas-Fort Worth’s craft coffee scene since 2012, Ascension now serves its painstakingly sourced beans at six locations across the Metroplex. It’s committed to ethically and sustainably sourcing beans from the planet’s finest coffee growing locations and roasting them at its roastery in Dallas’ Design District, before brewing them into crema-topped shots of espresso or a perfect pourover. And for those who love a sweet latte, Ascension excels at those, too, as anyone who’s tried the popular horchata latte can attest.
Best Sandwich: Trades Delicatessen
If you’re looking to splurge on a great sandwich in DFW, Trades Delicatessen is your destination. You won’t find sandwich-chain prices here, but the decadent French dip, made with hand-shaved ribeye and grilled onions, is absolutely worth the cost. The menu also features a stellar turkey melt, plus housemade pastrami and juicy Italian beef.
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Rhema Joy Bell and Amy McCarthy contributed to this story.
The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony was sponsored in Dallas by Maker's Mark, Shutto, NXT LVL Event, Seedlip, Ritual Zero Proof, H-E-B, Marine Foods Express, and S.Pellegrino Acqua Panna. A portion of the proceeds benefited Harvest Project Food Rescue.