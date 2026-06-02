Sandwich shop
Bread Zeppelin stuffs Frisco with its famous salad-filled baguettes
The Dallas salad chain famous for its salad-stuffed baguettes is opening a new location in Frisco: Bread Zeppelin will debut at 4331 Main St., Suite 120, Frisco, on Friday, June 5.
The new shop marks the 11th location in Texas since they launched in 2013 in Irving, with more to come, they say. Frisco followed a shop that opened in McKinney in February.
Bread Zeppelin's unique sandwich-making process involves taking a freshly baked baguette, hollowing it out, and stuffing a salad inside. It's a portable salad on the go — one you can eat in the car, no fork, no muss.
They have a big fan following and earned a nomination for Best Sandwich in the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards.
Their Chicken Caesar, with bites of grilled chicken, croutons, Parmesan, and chopped Romaine, made CultureMap's "Definitive list of 16 great sandwiches in Dallas for fall 2024." The writer noted, "The bread is really good — crunchy but light, and absorbing the salad dressing ever so slightly. For only $10."
For those who eschew bread, a "Zeppelin" can also be ordered as a bowl; they also offer soups and use their bread "scraps" to make delicious, warm bread pudding.
To mark the grand opening in Frisco on June 5, a ribbon cutting at 10 am will be followed by a “bread coring ceremony,” featuring the cutting and coring of the first Zeppelin to be served at the new restaurant. According to a release, opening day festivities will also include:
- Free Zeppelins for a year for the first 50 guests*
- A prize wheel featuring free combos, cookies, drinks, gift cards and loyalty points
- Mystery receipt giveaways featuring prizes such as a Bread Zeppelin YETI tumbler, earbuds, a Bose speaker and more
Opening weekend keeps the fun going with:
- Free kids meals for children under 10 on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7 (in-store only)
- A weekend-long profit share benefiting The Miracle League of Frisco
- A QR code giveaway where local organizations and sports teams can enter for the chance to receive sponsorship support from Bread Zeppelin
The restaurant will continue the celebration throughout the following week, June 8-12, with in-store-only promotions including:
- Two daily giveaways where guests can scan an in-store QR code for the chance to win catering for 12 people
- 50% off entrées after 5 pm (limit one entree per person)
- 25% off catering orders booked through Catering@breadzeppelin.com
“Frisco continues to grow quickly, but it still feels incredibly community-driven,” said Co-Founder Troy Charhon, in a statement. “We wanted this opening to feel interactive and welcoming from day one, whether guests stop by for the ribbon cutting, bring their family over the weekend or discover us through local partnerships. We’re looking forward to building lasting connections here.”
The Frisco restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 am-9 pm.