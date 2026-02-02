Openings
Dallas salad-sandwich pioneer Bread Zeppelin lands in McKinney
A Dallas restaurant chain famous for its salad-stuffed-inside-baguettes approach to sandwich making has opened a new location in McKinney: Bread Zeppelin debuted at 3241 S. Custer Road, Suite 107, on Monday, February 2.
The new shop marks the eighth location in Dallas-Fort Worth since they launched in 2013 in Irving, with more to come in 2026, they tease in a release. According to the website, locations are also coming soon to Frisco, Richardson, and Allen. They're marching through the 'burbs.
Bread Zeppelin's unique sandwich-making process involves taking a freshly baked baguette, hollowing it out, and stuffing a salad inside. It's a portable salad on the go — one you can eat in the car, no fork, no muss.
Their Chicken Caesar, with bites of grilled chicken, croutons, Parmesan, and chopped Romaine, made CultureMap's "Definitive list of 16 great sandwiches in Dallas for fall 2024." The writer noted, "The bread is really good — crunchy but light, and absorbing the salad dressing ever so slightly. For only $10."
For those who eschew bread, a "Zeppelin" can also be ordered as a bowl; they also offer soups and limited-time offerings, including the Chicken Tinga, available at the new location.
“As we’ve grown from our first restaurant in Irving, Texas, McKinney has always felt like a natural fit,” says co-founder Troy Charhon in the release. “It’s a community that values quality and care, which mirrors how we’ve approached Bread Zeppelin from day one — making fresh food, served by engaged employees in a new unique way, our signature Zeppelin."
To celebrate opening week, Bread Zeppelin is offering free Zeppelins and bowls on Wednesday, February 4, available in-store only until 3 pm, limited to one entrée per guest.
“We can’t wait to introduce our Zeppelins to new friends in McKinney while we work to become a welcoming and supportive addition to this vibrant community," says co-founder Andrew Schoellkopf.
The McKinney restaurant is open daily from 10:30 am-9 pm.