Booze news
Buzzy Dallas suburb pops the cork on first Total Wine & More store
No one needs another reason to move to fast-growing Prosper, but here's a new one anyway: The first Total Wine & More in the city has just opened its doors.
The newest Dallas-area wine, beer, and spirits superstore debuted March 5 at The Gates of Prosper, 1191 Gates Pkwy., Suite 400. For reference, it's next to Target.
The new store marks a big milestone for the retailer, as it is the 40th Total Wine & More location in Texas. Pop the champagne!
According to a release, the 26,000-square-foot store carries more than 8,000 wines, 4,500 distilled spirits, and 2,500 beers, plus a "robust" lineup of non-alcoholic and THC-infused beverage options.
"It gives local shoppers a convenient new place to shop a vast assortment of products at the lowest prices," the release says.
Prosper even gets its own signagePhoto by Gabe Wolf
Shoppers can also expect:
- A wide assortment of local-to-Texas brands, including Tito’s and Deep Eddy Vodka.
- “The Brewery District” beer tasting station and cold case.
- Wine and spirits tasting stations.
- Walk-in humidor with more than 50 premium cigar brands.
- In-store classroom for customer classes and events featuring winemakers, distillers, and brewers from around the world.
There are more than a dozen Total Wine locations across Dallas-Fort Worth, but it's their first foray into Prosper, which made the list of fastest-growing cities in the U.S. last year. Total Wine joins other big openings in the city, including H-E-B, Handel's Ice Cream, and Alabama chain Urban Cookhouse.
Hours of operation at the Prosper Total Wine are 10 am-9 pm Monday-Saturday; closed (by state law) on Sunday.