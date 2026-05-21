Closure News
Buzzy Komodo from Miami closes restaurant in Deep Ellum Dallas
Dallas' Deep Ellum has suffered another loss with the closure of Komodo, the buzzy restaurant and bar from Miami-based Groot Hospitality, located in The Epic office tower at 2550 Pacific Ave. #120, where it closed on May 18.
A Komodo spokesperson confirmed it had officially closed, but said that the company was not issuing a statement.
The closure came three years after it opened in April 2023, on the ground floor of the Epic mixed-use development at the southwest corner of Good Latimer Expressway, and originally intended to house Uber's corporate hub. Unfortunately, Uber bailed during the pandemic, and the building struggled to find tenants.
Komodo is only the latest restaurant in the Epic to close; Harper, the global restaurant from Dallas-based Milkshake Concepts, closed in 2024 (and is now home to Paparazzi Chophouse); and Biscuit Bar, the local chain of biscuit restaurants, shuttered at the end of 2025.
Founded in Miami by hip entrepreneur David Grutman, Komodo is known for Southeast Asian-inspired cuisine, cocktails, eye-catching decor, and a buzzy atmosphere. The first location opened in Miami's Brickell neighborhood; there's also a location in Las Vegas.
Dallas was its second location, opening as one of an array of Miami concepts that migrated to Dallas at the time. While it boasted a flashy exterior, it was also really good, with a menu that was both innovative and solidly executed featuring a full sushi bar, Peking duck, salmon tacos, plant-based Kung Pao chicken, and stellar desserts such as the chocolate peanut caramel bar, which earned Komodo a spot on CultureMap's list of Best Desserts in February 2025.
They also made CultureMap's list of Best Patios in 2023, and received two nominations for CultureMap's Tastemakers Awards including Best New Restaurant in 2024, followed by a nomination in 2025 for "Best Eatertainment," thanks to its combination of good food and a lively bar scene.
The Dallas opening was a case of perseverance on the part of Groot Hospitality: In the works since 2019, and originally forecast to open in 2022 until the pandemic intervened. A representative from the company who asked not to be named stated that the situation at the Epic did not help, nor did the deteriorating situation in the neighborhood, with the most recent example being two shootings that took place on Cinco de Mayo in which five people were injured and a security guard was killed; but that "Groot Hospitality loves Dallas" and even hinted that it might return.