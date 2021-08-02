Epic restaurant debuts in Dallas' Deep Ellum with brunch and magic patio

Milkshake Concepts, a growing restaurant group that already has a big presence in Deep Ellum, is going even bigger with Harper's, its new globally inspired restaurant and elevated dining destination that it's opening at The new Epic development.

And it's coming soon. According to a release, it'll open on August 5. Days away.

Located at 2525 Elm St., which is really more Deep Ellum-adjacent than actual Deep Ellum, the restaurant represents a next big step for Milkshake which owns a diverse portfolio of restaurants that include Stirr, Vidorra, and Citizen.

Decor: Harper will comprise 7,655 square feet with an alluring atmosphere, dark wood, bold accents, striking light fixtures, and a magical patio that's fully enclosable.

Food: The menu consists of gourmet fare, such as Peruvian Anticucho Beef Sticks, Burmese Tea Leaf Salad, and Texas Wagyu Tomahawk with miso compound butter. Brunch will launch later in the month, with Japanese Pancakes, Lobster Benedict, and Steak & Eggs.

Drink: Cocktails include a twist on the Old Fashioned using Glenmorangie 10-year scotch, Italian Ramazzotti Amaro, lavender bitters, 33 secret spices and Manchego garnish; and a colorless espresso martini which they say will have a myriad of ingredients and a sense of mystery behind its name and making. Sounds intriguing.

A release says that the project will occupy the anchor space at the foot of the Hamilton building, across from the Pitman Hotel. You suppose they mean the Pittman Hotel? It'll also be adjacent to the upcoming outpost of Komodo, the glitzy concept coming to town from Miami.

Harper will not lack for managerial attention, from Milkshake Concepts founders Imran Sheikh, James Faller, and Asim Sheikh; to General Manager Pierce Everett; to Bar Manager Kamakana (KK) Holly; to Executive Chef Jacob Williamson, who was previously at now-closed Five Sixty and who was a nominee in our 2020 Tastemaker Awards.

Imran Sheikh says in a statement that they're eager for Harper to become a Dallas favorite.

"We sought to develop a brand that delivered the ambience of a restaurant's bar area along with the exceptional food, drinks and service you expect of a high-end dining room," he says. "Harper’s was designed with that in mind, and we felt that The Epic was the ideal location for the flagship. Everything about Harper’s, from its vibrant ambiance to the elevated cuisine, is designed to stand out."

He's also cognizant of the fact that they're part of what is the hottest new club district in a surprising neighborhood.

"There is a seismic shift occurring in the area, and we want to be at the epicenter of it," he says. "Beyond having our head office and three other concepts in what I consider Deep Ellum proper,' we have also recently re-located Citizen to the new entertainment district on Good Latimer and believe a cluster of great restaurants will emerge both at the Epic and at other exciting developments, such as East Quarter, just behind us."

Harper's will open for dinner daily first, then add lunch and brunch. It's definitely their most fanciest.

Other concepts include Stirr, a neighborhood restaurant and bar with locations in Dallas and Addison; Vidorra, a Mexican concept, also with locations in Dallas and Addison; and Citizen, a nightlife concept that they say is the venue of choice for athletes, artists, and celebrities.

They've also recently acquired Serious Pizza, a New York-style pizza joint with large pizzas; and SkyRocket Burger, a burger and shakes concept with locations in Deep Ellum, North Dallas, and Frisco opening this summer.