Steakhouse News
Glitzy new Paparazzi Chophouse to open in Dallas' Deep Ellum
A new steakhouse in Dallas is making its debut: Called Paparazzi Chophouse, it will open at 2525 Elm St. #150, in the former Harper's space, with a celebratory opening on Friday, June 7.
According to a release, the concept takes its inspiration from the glitz and glam of Hollywood, with a fresh spin on the traditional steakhouse experience. That includes an innovative menu and an adjacent lounge with live DJ performances and signature drinks.
Paparazzi comes from a team that includes some members of the Milkshake Concepts group, who owned Harper's, but it is not a Milkshake Concept.
The menu will focus on premier cuts of steak and chops, indulgent sides with a Southern twist and Instagram-worthy cocktails.
Food items include:
- Boudin Egg Rolls
- Fire-Roasted Seafood Platter
- Honey Stung Fried Chicken
- Lobster roll sliders
- Lamb and Wagyu beef meatballs
- Vegan Mushroom Risotto
The adjacent bar will be called the Papzz Lounge, with its own set of drinks as well as an extensive Champagne selection and varied entertainment. VIP table service will also be available on the weekends.
But there'll also be Happy Hour deals from Tuesday–Friday from 4 – 6 p.m. Highlights of the happy hour specials include:
- $12 Paparazzi Smash Burger
- $10 Signature Cocktails and Select Appetizers
- $5 Beer and $6 House Wine
Reservations for dinner service open on June 3, with brunch coming soon.