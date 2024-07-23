BBQ News
BBQ restaurant takes on ticklish location near Dallas Farmers Market
One of DFW's most celebrated BBQ restaurants is expanding: Hurtado Barbecue, which does Texas barbecue with a Tex-Mex twist, will open a location in downtown Dallas at the Dallas Farmers Market, taking over an embattled space at 900 S. Harwood St., with an opening date still TBA.
Pitmaster and marketing pro Brandon Hurtado founded the concept out as a food truck before opening a location in Arlington in 2020. He subsequently expanded to Fort Worth and Mansfield, and also had a location in Little Elm that closed after less than a year; Dallas will be the fourth.
The location was most recently The Reserve, a Mexican restaurant and bar that relocated to Las Colinas. Prior to that, the space was home to an ill-fated place called Hurdy Gurdy, and before that the short-lived Mudhen, from restaurateur Shannon Wynne.
Hurtado is upbeat.
“The Dallas location came up after it went on the market recently,” he says. “We’ve been looking at Dallas for more than a year, just waiting for the right location.”
With 6,600 square-feet with a large patio for outdoor dining, it'll become his biggest location yet.
Hurtado's unique twist combines Tex-Mex with barbecue on dishes such as include bacon-wrapped jalapenos, birria tacos, chopped brisket sandwiches, beef ribs, and smo-fried quail. They also have a selection of BBQ platters featuring a combo of meats and a choice of side.
Dallas will also get brunch and a few extra options they won’t find at other Hurtado locations.
“We plan on offering brunch items similar to our Fort Worth location, with a more expansive menu that includes Tex Mex items we do not offer elsewhere,” Hurtado says. “Guests can expect live music on the patio, more specials on the menu, and less of a wait in line compared to our other, smaller locations.”
The concept has grown a devoted customer base over the years, especially among Texas Rangers fans, with a stand at the Globe Life Stadium for easy access during games.