This Week's Hot Headlines
11 Dallas neighbors declared best places to live and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes the best places to live in 2026, an ambitious new restaurant, and a major mixed-use development. Catch up on the hottest Dallas headlines below, then check out the best things to do on Memorial Day weekend.
1. 11 Dallas neighbors make U.S. News list of best places to live in 2026. A host of Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs have been crowned the best places to live in the U.S. for 2026, according to U.S. News & World Report.
2. Tasting menu restaurant Punk Noir to open in Dallas' Design District. A new restaurant doing a tasting menu only is coming to Dallas' Design District. Called Punk Noir, it'll open with a 20-course tasting menu and an immersive, multi-room design.
Punk Noir is opening June 2 in the Dallas Design District. Courtesy rendering
3. Catch up with the new openings in this Dallas restaurant news. This latest roundup of dining news around Dallas is a powerhouse, with some big openings, a closing, a reopening, a relocation, and a coming-soon.
4. Dallas' Henderson Ave. project lands 11 new tenants from bagels to boots. A major mixed-use development taking shape on Dallas’ Henderson Avenue has signed 11 new retailers and restaurants, including a viral bagel shop, the first Dallas location of a major Western brand, and more food, fashion, and wellness destinations.
5. Starbucks to close Dallas office and cut jobs as part of restructuring. Starbucks will close some U.S. offices, including one in Dallas, and will lay off 300 corporate employees and as part of its ongoing turnaround, the company said Friday, May 15.