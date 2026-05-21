Weekend Event Planner
These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this Memorial Day weekend
There aren't a ton of new events happening in and around Dallas this long Memorial Day weekend, but the relatively short list packs a punch. That includes the PGA Tour's annual visit to the area, four concerts from big-name artists, two local theater productions, a fun fundraiser, a big horror movie convention, a festival, championship rodeo, a blockbuster film in concert, and a 30th anniversary celebration of a classic horror movie.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. If you want more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events. And, here's a bonus: Many Dallas restaurants are extending weekend brunch into the Monday holiday; find that list here.
Thursday, May 21
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is the PGA Tour's annual stop in the Dallas area, featuring some of the best pro golfers in the world. Participants include defending champion and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim, Jordan Spieth, Nicolai Højgaard, and more. The tournament takes place through Sunday at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney.
Jason Isbell in concert
After releasing multiple critically-acclaimed albums, appearing in Killers of the Flower Moon, and touring the world with his band, the 400 Unit, Jason Isbell began 2025 with a change of pace. A solo record. Simply Isbell and his voice and an acoustic guitar, an all-mahogany 1940 Martin 0-17. He'll play the second of two concerts at Winspear Opera House in support of his 2025 album, Foxes in the Snow.
WaterTower Theatre presents Always... Patsy Cline
Always…Patsy Cline celebrates one of the most popular female country singers in recording history. Cline’s legendary voice and meteoric rise to stardom captivated America, and this loving tribute is told through the eyes of her biggest fan - and unlikely friend - Louise Seger. The stage comes alive with Cline’s greatest hits, including “Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and more. The production runs through May 31 at The Addison Performing Arts Centre in Addison.
Friday, May 22
Dallas CASA presents Parade of Playhouses
The annual Parade of Playhouses features a colorful display of imaginative, one-of-a-kind children’s playhouses designed and built by architects, builders, local companies and talented community members. The playhouses are free to view; for a chance to win one, guests can purchase raffle tickets, which are sold both onsite at NorthPark Center and online. The fundraiser for Dallas CASA takes place through June 7.
Texas Frightmare Weekend
The 2026 edition of Texas Frightmare Weekend, a horror convention that celebrates all aspects of genre films, will tilt toward celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original Scream, featuring appearances by stars David Arquette, Ghostface voice Roger L. Jackson, Jamie Kennedy, Matthew Lillard, and Skeet Ulrich. Other celebrities will include Tobin Bell, Warwick Davis, Gina Gershon, McKenna Grace, Dina Meyer, Tom Savini, Mira Sorvino, Steve-O, Leigh Whannell, Billy Zane, and more. The event takes place through Sunday at Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas.
Levitt Pavilion presents DreamFest
The annual DreamFest comes with an extra vibe of hometown pride as Arlington marks its 150th anniversary, featuring three nights of free live music, food trucks, vendors, and family fun in the heart of downtown. Headliners will include Martha and the Vandellas on Friday, Wade Bowen on Saturday, and Tejano artist Marcos Orozco on Sunday. The event takes place at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington.
The American Rodeo Championship Weekend
The American Rodeo Championship Weekend merges high-stakes rodeo action with performances from some of music's biggest stars, offering a blend of sport and entertainment. Fans can cheer on both rodeo’s reigning champions as well as underdog "Contenders" who are chasing life-changing payouts. Music performers will include Midland and Chris Young. The event takes place on Friday and Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Top Gun: Maverick in Concert
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos, will play Hans Zimmer's score for the blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick live while the movie plays on a big screen. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick’s late friend, Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center, before DSO moves to Flag Pole Hill on Monday for the annual Memorial Day Parks Concert.
Pocket Sandwich Theatre presents Home, I'm Darling
Home, I’m Darling is an Olivier Award-winning play full of big skirts, big hair, and even bigger questions. How can we cope with the pressures of modern life? Or do we have to? It follows Judy as she lives the ultimate vintage dream: tea parties, aprons, and spotless floors … until modern life crashes the perfect picture. The production runs through June 20 at Pocket Sandwich Theatre in Carrollton.
Demi Lovato in concert
Pop star Demi Lovato is on the road for the first time in four years with her It’s Not That Deep Tour, in support of her 2025 album of the same name. The Dallas native, who got her start in show business by appearing on Barney & Friends, has maintained a consistent popularity over her 18-year music career, with each of her nine albums making the top 10 on the Billboard 200. She'll perform at American Airlines Center.
Saturday, May 23
Pitbull in concert
The name of singer/rapper Pitbull's current tour is I'm Back, but the truth is the Latin superstar has never gone away since he released his debut album in 2004. His 13 albums have consistently come out every two years or so, and his tours (whether solo or co-headlining) have come almost as often. Pitbull will perform at Dos Equis Pavilion in support of his 2025 collaborative album, Underdogs, joined by special guest Lil Jon.
Sunday, May 24
mgk in concert
mgk, the rapper/singer formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, has been doing a lot of soul-searching in the 2020s, moving from a pure rap sound to incorporating rock, pop, and punk into his songs. He also officially changed his stage name in 2024, feeling that it no longer fit him. He'll play at Dos Equis Pavilion in support of his 2025 album, Lost Americana, joined by special guest Wiz Khalifa.
Texas Theatre presents Scream with Live Commentary
As part of Texas Frightmare Weekend, Texas Theatre will present a cinematic celebration of Scream, with a special 30th anniversary screening featuring the first-ever live “killer” commentary with stars Matthew Lillard & Skeet Ulrich. Billy Loomis & Stu Macher themselves will sit in on the screening, watch it with the audience, and provide commentary over the movie, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, never-before-heard anecdotes, and other surprises.