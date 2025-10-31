Demi Lovato in concert

Photo by Jane Dylan Cody

Demi Lovato comes to Dallas in support of her new album, It's Not That Deep.

WHEN

WHERE

American Airlines Center
2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/demi-lovato-its-not-that-deep-dallas-texas-05-22-2026/event/0C0063589CA13216

TICKET INFO

