Texas Theatre presents Scream with Live Commentary

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TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
As part of Texas Frightmare Weekend, Texas Theatre will present a cinematic celebration of Scream, with a special 30th anniversary screening featuring the first-ever live “killer” commentary with stars Matthew Lillard & Skeet Ulrich.
This is a chance for fans to watch Wes Craven’s iconic slasher with the OG Ghostfaces. Billy Loomis & Stu Macher themselves will sit in on the screening, watch it with the audience, and provide commentary over the movie, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, never-before-heard anecdotes, and who knows what other surprises.
As part of Texas Frightmare Weekend, Texas Theatre will present a cinematic celebration of Scream, with a special 30th anniversary screening featuring the first-ever live “killer” commentary with stars Matthew Lillard & Skeet Ulrich.
This is a chance for fans to watch Wes Craven’s iconic slasher with the OG Ghostfaces. Billy Loomis & Stu Macher themselves will sit in on the screening, watch it with the audience, and provide commentary over the movie, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, never-before-heard anecdotes, and who knows what other surprises.
$19.96-$30