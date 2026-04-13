Texas Theatre presents Scream with Live Commentary

As part of Texas Frightmare Weekend, Texas Theatre will present a cinematic celebration of Scream, with a special 30th anniversary screening featuring the first-ever live “killer” commentary with stars Matthew Lillard & Skeet Ulrich.

This is a chance for fans to watch Wes Craven’s iconic slasher with the OG Ghostfaces. Billy Loomis & Stu Macher themselves will sit in on the screening, watch it with the audience, and provide commentary over the movie, sharing behind-the-scenes stories, never-before-heard anecdotes, and who knows what other surprises.