Holiday dining
These Dallas restaurants are serving brunch on Memorial Day 2026
Memorial Day, observed Monday, May 25, honors the U.S. service members who died while serving their country. The holiday also marks the unofficial start of summer and offers a rare three-day weekend for families and friends to gather. Across Dallas, restaurants are extending the usual weekend brunch into Monday with everything from relaxed patio dining to buffets and prix fixe menus, creating plenty of ways to linger a little longer over the holiday meal.
Here are the Dallas restaurants hosting Memorial Day brunch:
Bistro 31
The Highland Park Village bistro will celebrate Memorial Day with an elegant brunch featuring French, Italian, and Spanish-inspired dishes, from classic brunch favorites to chef-driven specialties, served in its sophisticated European-style dining room. 9 am-3 pm.
Bulla Gastrobar
The Spanish-inspired tapas restaurant in Plano will extend its prix-fixe brunch menu to Monday, which includes choice of three courses for $32. Menu highlights include traditional Spanish omelet, Serrano ham croquettes, blueberry and ricotta pancakes, and coconut flan. Pair with bottomless mimosas or sangria for a Monday Funday. Brunch to be served from 11 am-4 pm.
Haywire
Both the Plano and Uptown locations of this Texas Hill Country-influenced eatery will serve brunch from 11 am-3 pm with favorites like Wagyu pastrami hash, barbacoa chilaquiles, and cinnamon orange pancakes. The same menu will be served at Haywire’s sister restaurant, The Ranch at Las Colinas.
Ida Claire
Southern-inspired Addison eatery will serve Memorial Day brunch with dishes like lemon-glazed blueberry biscuits, fried green tomatoes, seafood fondue, Gulf shrimp and grits, and lemon poppyseed pancakes from 11 am-3 pm.
Mexican Sugar Cocina y Cantina
All four Dallas area locations of this Mexican restaurant and tequila bar (Uptown, Addison, Plano, and Las Colinas) will serve Monday brunch from 11 am-3 pm. Menu items range from cajeta French toast and brunch tacos to carne asada and eggs with cilantro potato hash.
Penne Pomodoro
Italian restaurant with locations at Preston & Forest and Snider Plaza will host a relaxed Memorial Day brunch with Italian-inspired favorites such as eggs Benedict, made-to-order omelets, waffles, and house-made pastas. 10 am-3 pm.
Sixty Vines
Home of carrot cake pancakes, frozen espresso martinis, and champagne margaritas, the wine country-centric Sixty Vines (which has locations in Plano and Uptown) will offer Memorial Day brunch from 11 am-3 pm.
Taverna
Both the Dallas-Knox Street and Plano locations will host Memorial Day brunch featuring Northern Italian-inspired dishes, from classic brunch favorites and house-made pastas to seasonal specialties, served in a warm and inviting setting. 10 am-3 pm.
Top Brass
While not offering brunch, specifically, the military-inspired restaurant at new Hotel Dax in Addison will honor service members on Memorial Day with a Fallen Warriors Table, a tribute traditionally used to remember those lost in military service. Named for the highest ranks in the armed forces, Top Brass also has a personal connection to the military: Executive Sous Chef Jason Hart served 12 years in the U.S. Army. On May 25, active-duty military and veterans receive 25 percent off food and nonalcoholic beverages, and 10 percent of proceeds will benefit Operation Forever Free.
Toulouse Café & Bar
Dallas and Plano locations will celebrate Memorial Day with a festive brunch featuring French-inspired favorites such as eggs Benedict, brioche French toast, steak and eggs, and Belgian waffles, plus seasonal cocktails. 10 am-3 pm.
Whiskey Cake
All locations, including Las Colinas, Plano, and Alliance, will serve Memorial Day brunch from 11 am-3 pm, with menu items including chicken and waffles, steak and egg hash, lump crab Benedict, mimosa flights, Aperol brunch punch, and more.