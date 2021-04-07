Hurdy Gurdy restaurant in anchor spot at Dallas Farmers Market closes

A restaurant at the Dallas Farmers Market that seemed to have all the right ingredients to survive the pandemic eventually succumbed: Hurdy Gurdy, a casual concept occupying the anchor spot at 900 S. Harwood St., closed in February, a spokesperson for the Dallas Farmers Market confirmed.

The restaurant, which took over the sprawling space previously occupied by Mudhen, was from Charles Nelson and David Herrera, who also own The 2nd Tap, the beer spot in the Market, which is still open.

Nelson and Herrera took over the space in 2020 after Mudhen closed in 2019. They wanted to offer a place that stayed open past 7 pm, when the majority of occupants at the Market close, as well as a communal hangout where visitors could drop by at almost any hour of the day, from breakfast to dinner — a tall order for any restaurateur.

Pandemic-friendly elements included vast square footage with two indoor spaces and two outdoor spaces that accommodated the current need for distance.

The location itself is in a prominent spot, one of the first things you see when you arrive at the market, and with ample views of downtown.

Food-wise, Yelpers liked their menu consisting of cheeseburgers, sliders, garlic Parmesan fries, bacon-wrapped green beans, and a unique breakfast poutine. They also had an impressive coffee program with fancy espresso drinks.

In February, they closed to do a deep cleaning following a COVID-19 case, and never reopened.

In brighter news, there's a replacement concept for the space which the market's management called "exciting." An announcement of what it is and when is still to come.