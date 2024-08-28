Supermarket News
H-E-B to open an H-E-B supermarket in Irving, closest to Dallas so far
There's a new H-E-B store coming, and while it's still not in Dallas, it's the closest yet: According to a release, the company has acquired property in Irving with plans to open their first H-E-B store there in the Las Colinas community.
The Irving H-E-B store will be built at I-635 and Olympus Boulevard in front of the former Fry’s electronics store. It’s expected to open in late 2026.
The store will serve the communities of Irving, Coppell, Grapevine, and West Dallas. Construction is expected to start later in 2024. Additional details will be shared closer to the store’s opening.
Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer says in a statement that the city is a great home for H-E-B.
"Irving’s central location in the metroplex will also give area residents easy access to H-E-B," Stopfer says. "We are grateful to the H-E-B team for their partnership and for our collaborative efforts with the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce, the Irving Economic Development Partnership and all our community stakeholders who made this announcement possible."
H-E-B, with sales of $43 billion, operates more than 435 stores in Texas and Mexico. None of those so far are in Dallas proper. Dallas has Central Market stores and two lower-priced Joe V's Smart Shop locations, but no H-E-Bs, which has opened locations in a ring of suburbs surrounding Dallas that include:
- Frisco, at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street, which opened in September 2022
- Plano, at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway, which opened in November 2022
- Allen, at 575 E. Exchange Pkwy., which opened in October 2023
- Fort Worth Alliance, which opened in April 2024
- McKinney, at the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway, which opened in July 2023
- Frisco, which opened at Hwy 380 and FM 423 in August 2024
- Melissa- Northeast Corner US 75 and Highway 121, which broke ground in January 2024
- Prosper- Southeast corner Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway, which broke ground in April 2024
- Rockwall- Southwest corner John King Boulevard and I30, which broke ground in June 2024
And now Irving. But still no Dallas.