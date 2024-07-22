Supermarket News
H-E-B to open second location in Frisco but still nothing for Dallas
While other DFW cities remain H-E-B-free, the city of Frisco is getting a second location of the Texas supermarket chain.
According to a release, H-E-B will open a store at 899 University Dr., at Hwy 380 and FM 423. The opening takes place on August 7 at 6 am, and will be accompanied by the usual round of festivities and falderal.
The new Frisco location is about a mile west of the PGA Golf Resort and seven miles north-northwest of the current Frisco locstion at 4800 Main St. which was the first H-E-B location in the DFW area when it opened in 2022.
So now instead of adding another city — like, say, Dallas — it's doubling back to open a second location in Frisco.
Other stores already open in North Texas include
- Plano, at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway
- Allen, at 575 E. Exchange Pkwy., which opened in October
- McKinney, at the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway, which opened in July 2023
There are also two stores in Tarrant County: north Fort Worth and Mansfield.
Pending locations still to come include Melissa, scheduled to open in early 2025; Prosper, slated for fall 2025; and Rockwall, penciled in for late 2025.
Locations nowhere to be found include Dallas or any city that's close to Dallas, like Richardson, Mesquite, Garland, Duncanville, or Irving. It's almost like they have a thing against Dallas County.
H-E-B's only presence in Dallas is via its Central Market store which debuted in the Dallas area in 2001, with three locations on Greenville Avenue, Preston-Royal, and Preston Hollow at the corner of Midway and Northwest Highway, which opened in 2018 in what was most recently a Minyard Sun Fresh store.
The chain has maintained that the only concept it foresees opening in the Dallas area would be Central Market with no plans to open an H-E-B brand store.
Their only Dallas County activity has been two Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B stores, their concept with an "innovative' (cheaper) price format and more concise selection of items, both in the southern sector: Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B Wheatland at 4101 W. Wheatland Rd., which opened in June 2024, and Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B Buckner at 5204 S. Buckner Blvd., expected to open spring 2025.