The first Joe V's Smart Shop by H-E-B in Dallas is now open
Today is the day: Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B, the lower-priced concept from the H-E-B supermarket family, opened its first location in Dallas at 4101 W. Wheatland Rd., not only the first in Dallas but the first to open outside the Houston area.
The 55,000-square-foot store will provide H-E-B's usual products but at "innovative" (lower) prices, with a more tightly-focused selection. Part of the H-E-B family of brands, Joe V’s Smart Shop was launched in Houston in 2010 and is known for using innovative ways to reduce costs for its customers, known as "Smart Shoppers."
Joe V's has fresh produce, meats, tortillas & breads made in store, and sushi made daily, with a lineup that includes:
- Large produce department with Texas-grown selections delivered daily and a wide assortment of fresh-cut, ready-to-serve fruits and vegetables.
- A wide variety of fresh in-store cut meat, chicken, and seafood options, including $20 bundle boxes and Texas-sized Club Packs.
- Bakery featuring in-store made tortillas, bolillos, pastries, and breads.
- Sushiya offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily and an Asian grill with rice bowls, teriyaki, and more.
- H-E-B Meal Simple selection with fresh, convenient chef-inspired meals.Expansive Latino cheese selection.
- Selections in grocery and general merchandise departments including dairy, frozen foods, seasonal items, cookware, small appliances, and toys.
- Several options for nutritional supplements, medications, personal hygiene, and baby essentials.
- Convenient self-checkout lanes.
The store held a grand opening on June 12, which was accompanied by gifts to area nonprofits including Harmony Food Pantry & Resource Center in Dallas, Duncanville ISD Panther Pantry, and Duncanville Outreach Ministries/Food Bank.
The chain also donated a book vending machine to Dallas Independent School District’s McNair Elementary School, stocked with 500 free books for elementary-age learners.
The Wheatland is only the first: Work has already started on a Joe V’s Smart Shop at 5204 S. Buckner Blvd. in Dallas, which is expected to open in spring 2025.