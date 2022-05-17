Grocery store chain H-E-B has a surprise for Allen: Its own store

Just like Santa, H-E-B has added another Dallas-Fort Worth city to its short list: The uber-popular San Antonio-based supermarket chain is opening a store in the city of Allen. Huzzah.

According to a release, H-E-B will host a groundbreaking celebration to mark the start of construction on this newest store in North Texas.

The new store will be located on the North West corner of State Highway 5 (Greenville Avenue) and Exchange Parkway across the street from Allen High School.

This will be the company’s fourth store currently under construction in the DFW Metroplex, all north of Dallas.

Three stores have already been announced to open, including two in fall 2022:

Frisco, at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street

Plano, at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway

McKinney, at the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway

All three in Collin County. H-E-B, where is the Dallas County love?

Based in San Antonio, H-E-B operates over 420 stores in Texas and Mexico., and is celebrating its 117th anniversary this year.

H-E-B has a strong DFW presence via its Central Market stores, which debuted in the Dallas area in 2001, now with four locations in Dallas, Plano, Southlake, and Fort Worth.

There are also H-E-B stores in some surrounding towns including Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury, and Waxahachie.