McKinney inches closer to supermarket nirvana with new H-E-B store

McKinney wins the supermarket lottery with a new new H-E-B store, coming to the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway.

H-E-B management joined McKinney Mayor George Fuller and other local officials on March 3 to break ground on the new store, which is slated to open in late 2023.

In a release, Fuller called it "an exciting day for our community as we break ground on this highly-anticipated store."

Local schools took part in the ceremony including a presentation of the colors by McKinney High School's MCJROTC, and a performance by the McKinney Boyd High School Jazz Ensemble, led by Vanessa Santamaria, associate director of bands.

This makes the third H-E-B store currently under construction in the DFW area, all north of Dallas.

Two stores have already been announced to open in fall 2022:

Frisco, at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street

Plano, at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway

The company held groundbreakings for those two locations in June 2021; they're masters of fanfare.

The McKinney store's exterior design will have a modern, distinctive character that integrates into the community, with a tree preserve located between the store and residential neighbors to provide a buffer and privacy.

Distinct features will include:

large dedicated curbside zone at the back of the store

fuel station with car wash

Pharmacy drive-thru

True Texas BBQ, H-E-B’s lauded barbecue restaurant

To mark the opening, H-E-B will also donate $10,000 to each of the following nonprofit organizations: Seed Project Foundation, Community Garden Kitchen, Love Life Foundation, Hugs Café, and City Church.

Based in San Antonio, H-E-B operates over 420 stores in Texas and Mexico., and is celebrating its 117th anniversary this year.

H-E-B has a strong DFW presence via its Central Market stores, which debuted in the Dallas area in 2001, now with four locations in Dallas, Plano, Southlake, and Fort Worth.

There are also H-E-B stores in some surrounding towns including Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury, and Waxahachie.