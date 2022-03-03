McKinney inches closer to supermarket nirvana with new H-E-B store

McKinney wins the supermarket lottery with a new new H-E-B store, coming to the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway.
H-E-B management joined McKinney Mayor George Fuller and other local officials on March 3 to break ground on the new store, which is slated to open in late 2023.
In a release, Fuller called it "an exciting day for our community as we break ground on this highly-anticipated store."
Local schools took part in the ceremony including a presentation of the colors by McKinney High School's MCJROTC, and a performance by the McKinney Boyd High School Jazz Ensemble, led by Vanessa Santamaria, associate director of bands.
This makes the third H-E-B store currently under construction in the DFW area, all north of Dallas.
Two stores have already been announced to open in fall 2022:
- Frisco, at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street
- Plano, at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway
The company held groundbreakings for those two locations in June 2021; they're masters of fanfare.
The McKinney store's exterior design will have a modern, distinctive character that integrates into the community, with a tree preserve located between the store and residential neighbors to provide a buffer and privacy.
Distinct features will include:
- large dedicated curbside zone at the back of the store
- fuel station with car wash
- Pharmacy drive-thru
- True Texas BBQ, H-E-B’s lauded barbecue restaurant
To mark the opening, H-E-B will also donate $10,000 to each of the following nonprofit organizations: Seed Project Foundation, Community Garden Kitchen, Love Life Foundation, Hugs Café, and City Church.
Based in San Antonio, H-E-B operates over 420 stores in Texas and Mexico., and is celebrating its 117th anniversary this year.
H-E-B has a strong DFW presence via its Central Market stores, which debuted in the Dallas area in 2001, now with four locations in Dallas, Plano, Southlake, and Fort Worth.
There are also H-E-B stores in some surrounding towns including Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury, and Waxahachie.