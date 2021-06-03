New H-E-B supermarket in Frisco will come with its own BBQ restaurant

Beloved Texas supermarket chain H-E-B officially started construction on its new store in Frisco, which is set to open in Fall 2022.

The company held a ground-breaking at the site on June 3 with speeches, an ice cream truck, and a 13-foot tall motorized grocery cart.

Located at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street, the store will follow a flagship format, with a whopping 111,000 square feet that includes a few extras above and beyond the usual supermarket.

Highlights at the Frisco location will include: a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru; a "backyard" department, featuring outdoor essentials; and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru, which was named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly and a top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist.

They'll also house a tortilla maker, to make corn tortillas every day, which is a big customer favorite.

Other features include a bakery with breads and cakes, deli, produce section, meat market, floral department, pets, and household goods.

The prepared foods area will include:

Sushiya, with sushi made in-store daily and an Asian grill with rice bowls

H-E-B Meal Simple with convenient chef-inspired meals to go

Cooking Connection with live demonstrations and samplings for easy recipes to make at home

The store will also have an extensive wine section with sampling station, as well as a large selection of craft beer, with sampling as well.

The store will have Frisco motifs, as well as environmental sustainability, incorporating energy efficient inclusions such as CO2 refrigeration units, LED lighting, native landscaping, and outdoor community space.

It'll be the first H-E-B store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with a second store opening in Plano, at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.

H-E-B stores near the DFW area include Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury, and Waxahachie. The chain has more than 420 stores and 137,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico.

The company first entered the DFW area in 2001 when it opened its first Central Market store; there are now four in Dallas, Plano, Southlake, and Fort Worth.

"We’re extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to the DFW Metroplex and provide the Frisco and Plano communities the best H-E-B has to offer,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B Executive Vice President North West Food/Drug. “Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to thrive, and this H-E-B store will allow us to answer the long-standing call for an H-E-B in this growing community.”