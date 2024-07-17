Waterpark News
Construction to begin on new theme-park-style aquatic park in Garland
A splendid new water park is finally underway in Garland: The Surf & Swim Aquatics Facility, coming to 440 W. Oates Rd. in south Garland, is set to begin construction in summer 2024, with an opening anticipated for summer 2026.
According to a post from the city of Garland, the new facility will be outfitted with theme park-style amenities that include a winding lazy river, a tranquil leisure pool, a "flow rider" wave simulation machine, an aquatic playground, a dedicated children’s pool, three new waterslides, plus structures for shade. There will also be a concession stand and party room for special events.
The new facility replaces the existing Surf & Swim, which will be demolished.
The park is one of the beneficiary projects of a $117 million bond the city of Garland passed in 2019 to update aging infrastructure on city properties such as the original park, which was built in 1984 and was starting to show signs of deterioration.
The design has been completed, and construction will begin in the fall.
Due to financial impact of doing maintenance on the facility, the original park closed during summer 2023 and 2024.
These kinds of large-scale facilities, such as the Bahama Beach Waterpark which Dallas opened in 2015, have become increasingly popular in municipal programs, notes Garland Recreation Director D'Lee Williams.
"I think North Richland Hills was one of the first when they opened NRH20 back in 1995," Williams says. "The aquatics-style parks have evolved quite a bit over the past few years, and offer something for everyone — from those who just want to relax on a lazy river to those drawn to attractions like the slide."
Garland is all in on water: The city is building a second water park in North Garland, the Holford Recreation Center and Aquatic Facility, where construction began in 2023 — another 2019 bond project, due to open in 2025 — not to mention splash pads at Wynne, Embree, and Watson parks and a new water feature at the Downtown Square.