Grand-slam opportunity
Meet a Texas Rangers legend at CultureMap Dallas' Tailgate event
CultureMap is making final preparations for The Tailgate presented by Verizon, our all-out celebration of Dallas sports and the fans who cheer for them. Taking place at The Empire Room on December 9, it will be an evening of food and fun that combines the best parts of tailgating with the cool vibe readers have come to expect of a CultureMap event.
Attendees who treat themselves to VIP tickets will get a variety of perks, including early access to the event, a dedicated VIP bar, and valet parking. As a special bonus, they'll also get a personal meet-and-greet with former Texas Rangers star and baseball legend Rafael Palmeiro.
Palmeiro played 20 seasons in Major League Baseball, including two separate stints with the Rangers, from 1989-1993 and from 1999-2003. One of only seven players in MLB history to amass 3,000 hits and 500 home runs in his career, Palmeiro was one of the most feared hitters of his era. In addition to the Rangers, he also played for the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles.
Fun fact: A decade after the end of his Major League career, Palmeiro briefly ended his retirement in 2015 at the age of 50 to appear in a single game for the Sugar Land Skeeters (of the independent Atlantic League), going 2-for-4 with one walk and one RBI. In 2018, at age 53, he suited up in 31 games for the Cleburne Railroaders (of the American Association), earning six home runs and 21 RBI.
Palmeiro lives in Colleyville with his wife, Lynne, and has two adult children: Patrick and Preston, both of whom have played professional baseball at the minor league level.
Attendees of The Tailgate will enjoy a range of experiences showcasing local sports and local food. Some of Dallas' hottest restaurants will be serving game day-inspired bites, including Anaya's Seafood, Cenzo’s Pizza & Deli, McRae's American Bistro & Cocktails, Le Rêve Gelato & Pâtisserie, Postino, Snuffer's, Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse, and more.
The Tailgate will also shine a spotlight on local sports organizations, including the 2023 World Series champs Texas Rangers, who will be raffling off an autographed baseball to fans. The Frisco Roughriders' mascot, Bull Moose, will be on hand for fun giveaways. And Former FC Dallas soccer star Kenny Cooper will kick it with fans in a meet-and-greet.
Attendees can expect more revelry, games, and prizes courtesy of our event sponsors and local vendors, including Verizon, HOWDY, EIGHT Beer, and more.
