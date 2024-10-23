CultureMap Dallas presents The Tailgate

CultureMap and Verizon will present The Tailgate, an all-out celebration of Dallas sports and the fans that cheer for them.

In Texas, tailgating is more than a party in a parking lot - it’s a lifestyle. This evening of food and fun combines the best parts of tailgating with the cool vibe readers have come to expect of a CultureMap event.

Guests can savor sports-inspired bites from favorite restaurants, sip on premium cocktails, bid on memorabilia from sports legends, and enjoy plenty of game-day fun. There will also be a VIP meet-and-greet with a top Dallas athlete.