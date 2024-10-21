Gearing up
Party like a champ at CultureMap's big Dallas sports bash The Tailgate
CultureMap is getting fired up for the exciting return of The Tailgate, our all-out party devoted to everyone’s favorite way to get in the gameday spirit.
For the event’s 2024 edition, we’re partying at The Empire Room in the Design District. Presented by Verizon, The Tailgate takes place from 6-9 pm Monday, December 9, and tickets are already on sale.
Attendees can look forward to sports-inspired bites from some of their favorite Dallas-area restaurants, premium cocktails, memorabilia from Texas legends, and plenty more game-day fun.
Popular Dallas restaurants and chefs will create tailgate-inspired dishes for attendees to sample and vote for their favorite. Participants include:
- Anaya's Seafood
- Cenzo’s Pizza & Deli
- McRae's American Bistro & Cocktails
- Le Rêve Gelato & Pâtisserie
- JOA GRILL
- Chef Will Salisbury
- Postino
- JW Marriott Dallas Arts District
- Snuffers
- The Omni Dallas Hotel
- Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse
We’ll also soon be asking readers to vote for their favorite wing joint of 2024. Our editors have put together a list of 16 candidates that will go head-to-head in a bracket-style tournament, the Ultimate Wing Showdown. Your winner will be revealed at the party.
CultureMap last held The Tailgate in Dallas in 2022.Photo by Ashley Gongora
The event will also shine a spotlight on local sports organizations, including the Dallas Stars. The Frisco Roughriders' mascot, Bull Moose, will be on hand for fun giveaways. And Former FC Dallas soccer star Kenny Cooper will kick it with fans in a meet-and-greet.
Attendees can expect more revelry, games, and prizes courtesy of our event sponsors and local vendors, including Verizon, HOWDY, and more.
We'll keep you up to date on all things Tailgate-related in a special editorial series of stories leading up to the event.
A limited number of Early Bird tickets are on sale now at discounted rates of $35 for general admission (regularly $50) and $60 for VIP (regularly $75).
All tickets include bites by participating restaurants, complimentary premium beverages, and access to fun activities throughout the event. VIP tickets come with one-hour early entry, access to a dedicated VIP bar, a meet-and-greet with a top Dallas athlete, and more perks for an elevated experience.
Head here to buy your tickets now.
The Tailgate is sponsored by Verizon, HOWDY, and more to be announced.