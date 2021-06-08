H-E-B pencils in its third DFW store in area far north of Dallas

And now there are three: H-E-B, the most popular supermarket chain in all of Texas, will open a store in McKinney, continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex.

According to a relese, the store is expected to open in spring 2023. It'll be located on the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway; more details will be shared at the groundbreaking, taking place later this year.

The McKinney store represents the third H-E-B location slated for the DFW area.

Two stores have already been announced to open in fall 2022:

Frisco , at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street.

, at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street. Plano, at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.

The company held groundbreakings for those two locations the first week of June.

Both of those locations will span 111,000 square feet and include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru, a "backyard" department, featuring outdoor essentials, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.

H-E-B has a strong DFW presence via its Central Market stores, which debuted in the Dallas area in 2001, now with four locations in Dallas, Plano, Southlake, and Fort Worth.

There are also H-E-B stores in some surrounding towns including Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury, and Waxahachie.

Additionally, H-E-B's Favor Delivery now serves 29 cities across the metro area.

One of the largest privately held companies in Texas, H-E-B has been in business for more than 116 years, with more than 420 stores across Texas and Mexico and plans to open more stores in the Dallas area in the future.