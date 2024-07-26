Pizza News
New concept Serious Eats in Grand Prairie is like a baby food hall
A fun and innovative restaurant concept with pizzas and sliders is coming to Grand Prairie: Called Serious Eats, it's opening at the Epic Central entertainment complex, at 2971 S. SH-161, where it will serve pizza by the slice, sliders, and extreme milkshakes, plus a full-service bar.
Opening day is August 2.
The concept is like three restaurants in one, and will feature a self-serve style of ordering that accommodates detailed menu customization.
Serious Eats is from Dallas hospitality company Milkshake Concepts, parent company to Vidorra and The Finch, both of which have locations in EpicCentral.
Milkshake also owns Serious Pizza in Deep Ellum, which served as inspiration for Serious Eats, according to Milkshake Concepts CEO Imran Sheikh.
"We have had exciting plans for the Serious brand for some time, and we were very excited about building off our existing menu by adding fun sliders and extreme, over-the-top milkshakes that your phone will want to eat before you do!" Sheikh says.
Decor and setting are also exteme, with a fun graffiti interior and vivid outdoor signage. One of the interior walls opens to a stage where they'll host live music, watch parties, and trivia nights. Guests may also enjoy outdoor seating or picnic on the lawn with a prime view of the Vegas-style Illuvia fountain show every evening.
The new concept also introduces something unique to the food hall landscape: self-service kiosk ordering for all three food categories in one place.
Guests can create a customizable experience by building a crazy slice of pizza or a milkshake towering with toppings via any digital kiosk inside the food hall.
Food & drink
Serious Eats has "ginormous" 22-ounce signature Serious Shakes piled high with cake, candy, chocolate and more, with a descriptions long enough to require bullets:
- Strawberry Shortcake with strawberry ice cream, strawberry crumble, pound cake pieces, strawberry syrup, white chocolate, whip & cherry, and marinated strawberries.
- Peanut Butter Explosion with peanut butter fudge ice cream, Reese’s Pieces candy, Reese’s Cup pieces, chocolate syrup, peanut butter and a cherry
There are also boozy shakes such as one with chocolate and hazelnut liqueur, plus beer, cocktails, and frozen drinks.
Food includes a Tex-Mex slider with avocado, a chicken slider, a Nathan's Famous beef hot dog, and pizza slices such as a meat with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, smoked ham, and bacon; and a vegetarian pesto with sundried tomato, spinach, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and pesto sauce.