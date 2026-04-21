Meet the Tastemakers
10 best restaurants in Dallas for 2026 shine as culinary standouts
There's no doubt that Dallas' dining scene is booming, from a host of hot new restaurant openings to sweet dessert programs and neighborhood favorites. The annual CultureMap Tastemaker Awards will celebrate them all, including the coveted award for Restaurant of the Year.
As the big event approaches on May 7, we turn our attention to the top two awards categories of the year, beginning with the nominees for Dallas' Restaurant of the Year. (Stay tuned next week for Chef of the Year.)
Our 2026 nominees include stalwarts of the dining scene alongside flashier new entrants. They span cuisines and trends — omakase is hot right now, as is Vietnamese food, and barbecue never goes out of style. Meet the 10 restaurants that represent the best of Dallas dining below, and learn about the rest of our nominees in this special editorial series.
Hungry for more? Now's the time to get your tickets to our tasting event and awards ceremony on May 7 at Astoria Event Venue. You'll sample bites from participating nominees, sip signature cocktails, and be there when the Tastemakers winners are revealed by our emcee, Cleo Greene, host of NBC5's Texas Today. Tickets remain for both General Admission and VIP entry, but act fast.
And now, here are the 2026 Dallas Restaurant of the Year nominees:
Cattleack Barbeque
Recognized by both the Michelin Guide and many Dallasites as the best barbecue in town, this North Dallas favorite has been attracting droves of smoked meat enthusiasts since 2013. Cattleack’s got something for every serious barbecue fan, whether you’re in search of succulent, barky brisket or looking to "pork out" with the Toddfather, an enormous sandwich that features just about every kind of barbecued meat imaginable.
Crown Block
Steak and sushi collide at Crown Block, in what is arguably Dallas’ most iconic dining room, located atop Reunion Tower. Even though the restaurant doesn’t attract diners by rotating anymore, it still keeps things exciting with its luxe menu and lavish surroundings. Here, you can feast on A5 Wagyu imported from Japan or build a seafood tower overflowing with oysters, lobster, and crab, all while taking in some of the most breathtaking views of the city.
Veggies on the menu at Crown Block. Crown Block
Gemma
Ever since its 2013 debut, this Henderson Avenue restaurant has been a total knockout. From the super-fresh oysters to the perfectly made pastas and succulent duck frites, chef Stephen Rogers’ menu is positively packed with dishes that have stood the test of time. It’s also one of the city’s best spots to grab a glass of wine, and the dimly lit dining room feels especially romantic when you score a late-night reservation.
Mabo
Yet another entrant into Dallas’ increasing omakase field, Mabo offers a decidedly fresh take on the concept. Instead of focusing only on raw fish, chef Masayuki Otaka’s binchotan-grilled yakitori skewers are just as much the star of this show, ranging from succulent chicken thigh to crispy pork jowl and more adventurous cuts. The sushi is equally compelling, thanks to top-quality fish that changes according to what’s freshest and Otaka’s painstaking preparations.
Mamani
This French restaurant made a splash immediately when it debuted in 2025, as the Michelin Guide awarded it a coveted one-star rating just 60 days after the doors opened. Even with those lofty expectations, chef Christophe De Lellis has managed to consistently produce some of the city’s finest dishes. From the jaw-dropping veal cordon bleu to the Paris-Brest dessert, everything on the menu at Mamani is a star.
Mot Hai Ba
Since 2013, Mot Hai Ba has reliably been one of the city’s best places to find inventive Vietnamese dishes. Under the guidance of chef Peja Krstic, who purchased the restaurant from its founders in 2016 after starting in the kitchen a year earlier, it has evolved to include a wider range of culinary influences. From the kimchi and foie gras dumplings to binchotan-grilled gnocchi, Mot Hai Ba never fails to excite.
Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen
Dallas has a lot of great Vietnamese food, and this Greenville Avenue spot serves up some of the city’s best bowls of pho and vermicelli, all inspired by the cooking techniques passed down to owner Carol Nguyen by her mother, Ngon, whose name inspired the restaurant. Here, find addictively spicy brothy bowls of bon bo hue, eminently fresh spring rolls, and beautifully spiced curries for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.
A vibrant spread from Ngon. Courtesy photo
Nonna
Twenty years ago, chef Julian Barsotti’s Nonna opened its doors in Highland Park, and the city’s Italian dining scene has never been the same. Two decades later, it remains an excellent date-night spot and neighborhood favorite, known for its toothsome housemade pastas and wood-fired proteins, and is proof that a Dallas restaurant doesn’t have to be over-the-top to earn a devoted following.
Sushi Kozy
Omakase is really having a moment in Dallas, and chef-owner Paul Ko’s Sushi Kozy is a standout in the crowded field. Thanks to the expertly sourced and prepared seafood, which is transformed into stunning sashimi, temaki, and nigiri every night, this omakase-only spot is among the city’s best places to splurge on a celebratory dinner.
Tatsu Dallas
This Michelin-starred Greenville Avenue omakase is among the hardest tables to get in town. Chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi, whose family has been making sushi for four generations, brings a level of care and expertise to the experience that is unparalleled, making it worth the price tag — and the effort to grab a coveted reservation at the first of the month.
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The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony is sponsored in Dallas by Maker's Mark, Shutto, NXT LVL Event, Seedlip, Ritual Zero Proof, H-E-B, and more to be announced. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Harvest Project Food Rescue.