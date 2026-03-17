Meet The Tastemakers
10 best neighborhood restaurants in Dallas will keep you coming back
The time has come for CultureMap's annual Tastemaker Awards, where we celebrate the best in Dallas dining right now. We recently unveiled our 2026 nominees, and now it's time to shine a spotlight on each category, beginning with Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year.
Dallas' 10 best neighborhood restaurants for 2026 span Lower Greenville to the Park Cities and all the way to the suburbs, with cuisine ranging from burgers to Mediterranean to Mexican. Most importantly, these restaurants have become key destinations for their neighborhoods, keeping locals coming back time and again.
Meet our 2026 nominees for Dallas Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year below, then join us on May 7 at Astoria Event Venue for the 2026 Tastemaker Awards. We'll celebrate the finalists and crown the winners, while you sample chef-prepared bites, sip crafted cocktails, and mingle with Dallas' culinary stars.
Discounted tickets are still available for general admission and VIP access, so score yours today.
Beverley's
Named for owner Greg Katz’s mother Beverley, this boisterous bistro on Fitzhugh Avenue has been effortlessly balancing chic and casual since its 2019 debut. Its sophisticated interiors and eclectic menu make Beverley’s the exact kind of spot where you want to bring a group of friends and order everything on the menu, especially the caviar-topped latkes and immaculately shucked oysters.
Blues Burgers
After a decade near Love Field in Dallas, this beloved Dallas burger spot moved to Forney in 2025, and it’s thriving in its new home — even though its Mockingbird Lane location is sorely missed. It’s known for elaborately topped burgers with cheeky, music-themed names — like the Chili Gibbons, loaded with chili, cheese, and a sunny-side-up egg — and a creative selection of crowd-pleasing snacks like cheese-smothered loaded fries that are fried to perfection in beef tallow.
Cafe Izmir
Open on Lower Greenville since 1996, Cafe Izmir is a stalwart of the city’s vibrant Mediterranean dining scene. This beloved tapas destination has earned generations of fans in Dallas thanks to its massive menu of Mediterranean favorites — and because it boasts one of the coziest, most convivial dining experiences in the city. Here, order a feast of spicy hummus, meaty kebabs, and crispy piroshky along with one of Cafe Izmir’s potent Turkish espresso martinis.
Family Thais Asian Bistro
As its name makes clear, this West End staple keeps it all in the family. It’s owned by husband-and-wife duo chefs Tony Street and Jab Srikaji, whose romance is deeply influenced by their shared love of Thai cuisine. It's staffed by their in-laws, children, and longtime friends. You can feel that sense of connection immediately upon entering the endlessly charming dining room, decked out in a rainbow of colors, where bountiful plates of pad Thai, larb, and richly spiced curries await.
Kenny’s East Coast Pizza
Taking inspiration from the legendary red-sauce joints of the Northeast, the red checkered tablecloths and thin-crust pies at Kenny’s East Coast Pizza are the definition of old-school nostalgia. Open for a decade, Kenny’s remains a staple for Plano locals who are craving an excellent slice of cheesy pie or an enormous bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. (Paired, always, with an icy-cold Grey Goose martini served at 28 degrees Fahrenheit.)
il Bracco Restaurant
Arguably the exact opposite of an old-school red-sauce joint, il Bracco brings its fresh and modern take on Italian cuisine to the Park Cities. Locals flock to this sophisticated spot in Preston Center, where its tucked-away location makes it feel like a total hidden gem, for bowls of cacio e pepe bucatini and rich Bolognese served over frilly mafaldine. And if you’re not feeling pasta, there are plenty of other interesting dishes on the menu, from pesto-crusted salmon to a surprisingly killer cheeseburger.
La Parisienne
Bringing Parisian chic to its locations in Frisco and Addison, La Parisienne made its DFW debut in 2023 and has been charming diners ever since. In addition to classic French dishes like coq au vin and ratatouille, diners will also find a stunning dining room that’s just as sophisticated as the cuisine. It’s also one of the few spots in the Metroplex where you can put your pinky up and indulge in a proper afternoon tea service alongside dainty tartines and pastries.
High tea at La Parisienne. La Parisienne
Miriam Cocina Latina
Chef Miriam Jimenez puts her heart and soul into the cooking at Miriam Cocina Latina, her vibrant restaurant situated right on Klyde Warren Park connecting Uptown and downtown Dallas. The dishes here range from classic Tex-Mex combo platters to guajillo-braised goat, bringing together a wide range of culinary traditions, bold flavors, and a whole lot of fun. There’s also the mezcal-spiked passionfruit margarita for even more excitement.
The Mexican
There are few Dallas restaurants with an atmosphere that’s as impossibly stylish as The Mexican. Since its arrival in the Dallas Design District in 2022, this spot serves a distinctly modern take on the cuisines of Northern Mexico — think lobster-topped elote, king crab enchiladas, and filet mignon tacos spiked with bone marrow — that’s equal parts showstopping and splurge-worthy. Its lavish cocktail menu even includes a $250 margarita that’s dusted with actual gold.
Pillar
Although it couldn’t be more different from the beloved Vietnamese eatery Mot Hai Ba, chef Peja Krstic’s first Dallas restaurant, his charming bistro Pillar is just as compelling. At this Bishop Arts favorite, Krstic takes inspiration from a truly wide range of cuisines — Italian to French to Mexican — to create a menu that is as interesting and well-executed as it is fun. Whether you’re in search of a simple grilled ribeye or looking to feast on a spread of interesting vegetable dishes, Pillar is always a solid choice.