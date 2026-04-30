get ready to dig in
Feast your eyes on the food lineup for the 2026 Dallas Tastemaker Awards
The most delicious event of the year is almost here: CultureMap's annual Tastemaker Awards.
Our signature tasting event and awards ceremony is happening Thursday, May 7 at Astoria Event Venue, bringing with it a whole buffet of chef-driven bites and perfectly paired sips that celebrate Dallas' unique culinary scene.
Attendees get one delicious evening to sample to their hearts' content, with offerings prepared by the nominees for Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Rising Star Chef, Bar of the Year, Dessert Program of the Year, Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year, Coffee Shop of the Year, and more. You'll want to come hungry, considering this sneak peek at what's on the menu:
- Japanese wagyu tartare, crab meat-stuffed avocado, mini lobster rolls, and bacon-wrapped baked dates from Andreas Prime
- Tuna tartare from Avra Estiatorio
- Sunchoke agnolotti from Bazaar
- Caviar and latkes from Beverly's Bistro & Bar
- Vegan chimichurri foccaccia sandwich from Beyond the Bun
- Bread pudding from Bread Zeppelin
- The Schmurger from Burger Schmurger
- Ham, roast beef, and tomato and mozzarella sandwiches from Empire Baking Co.
- Hamachi sashimi from Evelyn
- Compressed cucumber from Frenchie
- "Not So Fried" chicken sandwich and spicy curried couscous from Mendocino Farms
- Foie and Sea Island cornbread from Meridian
- Activated charcoal-crusted Akaushi ribeye cap and Yukon Gold potato fondant from SER Steak + Spirits
- Ahi tuna Mexicano from The Mexican
- Pastrami Reuben bites from Trades Delicatessen
- The Dip (spinach, artichoke, and cheese blend) with tortilla chips and truffle lasagna from Winsome Prime
Of course there will be plenty of sweet treats, as well as coffee-centered pick-me-ups from our Chef, Coffee Shop, and Dessert Program of the Year nominees:
- Dubai chocolate cheesecake mini eclairs from Andreas Prime
- Rotisserie-grilled pastry cones with soft serve samples from Crispy Cones
- Original and chocolate churros with hojicha and matcha soft serve from IYKYK Mochi Churro
- Lavender berry and mocha chocolate tartlets from La Reve Gelato & Patisserie
- Mini chocolate chip cannolis, an assortment of macarons, ricotta cheesecake, tiramisu cups, torta caprese, assorted Italian cookies, and Italian cream cake from Pietro's Italian Bakery
- Rustic apple crisp, mini almond croissants, and alfajores (sandwich cookies) from San Martin Bakery & Restaurant
- Caramelized white chocolate semifreddo miso blondies from Uchi
- Cold brew and iced White Rockers from White Rock Coffee
A sweet spread at Tastemakers.Photo by Ashley Gongora
To help wet your whistle, there will be Lone Star Beer and craft cocktails from our sponsor, Maker's Mark Bourbon.
Other specialty drinks available at the bar will feature Maniball Peanut Butter Tequila, Island Getaway Dark Rum, and Woody Creek Vodka. Plus, there will be mocktails from Ritual Zero Proof and Seedlip, and our official water sponsor is S.Pellegrino Acqua Panna.
Limited VIP passes remain, and it's obvious why they're such a hot ticket: Gain entry to the event a full hour early for a first taste of the menu, and get exclusive access to the VIP bar. General admission tickets are also available but are selling fast, so act now to secure your spot at Dallas' most delicious night. We'll see you May 7!
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The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony is sponsored in Dallas by Maker's Mark, Shutto, NXT LVL Event, Seedlip, Ritual Zero Proof, H-E-B, Marine Foods Express, S.Pellegrino Acqua Panna, and more to be announced. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Harvest Project Food Rescue.