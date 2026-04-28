Meet the Tastemakers
10 best Dallas chefs of 2026 are the city's culinary all stars
The countdown is on to the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, where Dallas' brightest culinary stars will be in the spotlight. As the big day approaches, it's time for the final category in our special editorial series celebrating this year's nominees.
Below, meet the 10 nominees in the running for the title of Dallas' Chef of the Year. From soulful Southern fare to pioneering global flavors, this category honors the culinary all stars who are leading the charge in Dallas dining right now.
Hungry for more? Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 Tastemaker Awards at Astoria Event Venue on May 7. Don’t miss your chance to indulge in chef-prepared food, enjoy signature sips, and mingle with the nominees and winners. Grab your tickets and we'll see you on May 7!
Now, let's meet the Tastemakers.
Tiffany Derry, Roots Southern Table, Radici
With four restaurants and dozens of high-profile television appearances, Tiffany Derry is a top name in Dallas food. The Beaumont, Texas native honors her upbringing by serving Southern staples at Roots Southern Table, with a menu of comforting, craveable selections like duck fat-fried chicken, fried shrimp and grits, and deviled eggs. Earlier this month, Derry opened her newest concept, The Landing in Grand Prairie, a gastropub, sports bar, and social lounge.
Chef Tiffany Derry. Photo by Alyssa Vincent
Omar Flores, Casa Brasa
Chef Omar Flores' Casa Brasa just opened in 2025, but he’s been a mainstay of Dallas’ food scene for more than a decade. James Beard-recognized Flores shepherds a food program at Casa Brasa that emphasizes Prime beef cuts; fresh seafood, including sushi; and house tacos. The restaurant celebrates Latin food and a fusion of global flavors with live-fire cooking techniques. And as of May 4, Dallas will get another taste of Flores' fare at Maroma, which will bring coastal Mexican cuisine to Dallas’ Design District.
John Kleifgen, Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse
When a chef combines creativity with finesse, you get mouthwatering dishes like a 2.4-foot wagyu hot dog and pickle-brined fried chicken. These are chef John Kleifgen’s masterpieces at essential Dallas steakhouse Nick & Sam’s. The Dallas native, who has been at the restaurant since 2015 and became partner in 2022, earns well-deserved praise for his precision, innovation, and chef-driven cuisine.
Andreas Kotsifos, Andreas Prime
With more than 40 years of experience in the culinary industry, executive chef Andreas Kotsifos brings global expertise to the Dallas kitchen. A native of Greece, his food program blends Mediterranean influences, French technique, and an upscale European dining experience. Candlelight and an emphasis on top-notch hospitality accompany seafood and steak dishes such as rack of lamb or the coveted A5 Japanese Wagyu.
Peja Krstic, Mot Hai Ba, Pillar
Michelin-recognized Vietnamese restaurant Mot Hai Ba has been going strong for over a decade, and Southern American bistro Pillar has been drumming up buzz in Bishop Arts since 2024. Those concepts from chef Peja Krstic prove his range and skill as both a chef and restaurateur. He’s a frontrunner in Dallas’ culinary scene and beyond, having gained international acclaim when Mot Hai Ba was named a Bib Gourmand restaurant in the inaugural Texas Michelin Guide in 2024.
Olivia López, Molino Olōyō
Great food takes technique and skill, but there’s another level of elevation when dishes are made with heart. Those are all key ingredients at James Beard-recognized chef Olivia López’s Molino Olōyō, a concept deeply inspired by her heritage. Critics and patrons praise López's authentic and innovative dishes, and Dallas is gearing up for even more of her Mexican cuisine she opens brick-and-mortar Olōyō in East Dallas this spring.
Aubrey Murphy, SĒR Steak + Spirits
A stalwart of upscale steakhouse dining, Aubrey Murphy previously trained with chef John Tesar and was culinary director at Trinity Groves and executive chef at The Highland. Now, he oversees the culinary program at SĒR Steak + Spirits atop the Hilton Anatole in the Design District. The restaurant serves modern steakhouse favorites and seafood dishes alongside a stunning view of downtown Dallas.
Misti Norris, Far Out
Misti Norris is known for bringing eclectic creativity to the table, and she's doing it again in Dallas at Far Out. The James Beard-recognized chef owned and operated the famed Petra and the Beast for a decade, and after its closure, she joined the team at Far Out in 2025. Here, Norris and her team serve a well-rounded — and fun — menu that includes rich tagliatelle pasta with wagyu, delicately seasoned sweet potatoes, and olive oil cake, always emphasizing seasonal and fresh ingredients.
Misti Norris is back at Far Out. Photo courtesy of Far Out
Charles Olalia, The Mansion
Hailing from Los Angeles, Olalia ran acclaimed LA restaurants Ma’am Sir and Rice Bar before building his culinary reputation in Dallas in 2021. He brings personal finesse and diverse flavors to the menu at The Mansion, which is rooted in technique-driven American-French cuisine. Decadent dishes include seafood carpaccio, lobster and shrimp lumpia, carrot-ricotta agnolotti, A5 Wagyu, and New Zealand rack of lamb.
Chris Vogeli, III Forks Steakhouse - Addison
Vogeli is a veteran of the Dallas food scene and oversees the latest iteration of III Forks, which opened in Addison in 2025. The menu — braised wagyu short rib, Chilean seabass, and Atlantic salmon — showcases Vogeli’s dedication to detail and quality ingredients. He received his culinary education in Dallas and spent years studying in Switzerland before returning to his Texas roots.
---
The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony is sponsored in Dallas by Maker's Mark, Shutto, NXT LVL Event, Seedlip, Ritual Zero Proof, H-E-B, Marine Foods Express, S.Pellegrino Acqua Panna, and more to be announced. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Harvest Project Food Rescue.