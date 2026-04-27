Coming soon
Chef Omar Flores debuts Maroma Mexican restaurant in Dallas Design District
A new coastal Mexican restaurant is opening in Dallas’ Design District from an acclaimed chef and tenured hospitality group. Called Maroma, it will open Monday, May 4 on the ground floor of the Thirteen Thirty Three Building at 1333 Oak Lawn Ave., according to a release.
Maroma comes from Big Dill Hospitality (the folks behind Casa Brasa, Even Coast, and Muchacho) and is led by chef Omar Flores, one of Dallas' most prolific chefs, and the Marshi family. (Flores is nominated for a 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Award for Chef of the Year, and Casa Brasa is nominated for Best New Restaurant.)
The menu will focus on refined coastal Mexican cuisine, including seafood, citrus-forward dishes, and items cooked over a wood-fired grill, they say.
The sophisticated bar area.Photo courtesy of Maroma
The 3,800-square-foot space will seat up to 150 guests across a sophisticated dining room and patio. Maroma will be open for lunch and dinner, the release says, offering a brighter, more casual feel during the day and transitioning to a more subdued setting in the evening.
Menu highlights include raw bar items, shareable starters, and grilled entrees, including:
- Chilled Mercado Oysters - served with chiltepin mignonette, fresh horseradish, cocktail sauce, and salsa marisquera
- Spot Prawn Aguachile Verde - serrano-cucumber broth with avocado, pickled red onion, cucumber, and chiltepin
- Marisco Tower - a chilled seafood assortment with oysters, lobster, red snapper ceviche, poached shrimp, and montaditos
- Little Neck Clams Chori-Papa - clams with Mexican chorizo, fingerling potatoes, fennel confit, white wine, and chipotle broth
- Chargrilled Oysters - topped with chile toreado, garlic herb butter, lime, and grilled baguette
- Smoked Beef Cheek Barbacoa Sopes - a shareable starter featuring slow-cooked beef cheek
- Jumbo Prawns - mesquite-grilled with gochujang adobo, chile butter, rancho gordo corona beans, and mojo verde
- Sea Bream A la Talla - served with salsa, black beans, arroz verde, slaw, and corn tortillas
- Tacos Dorado Gobernado - a crispy taco-style seafood dish
- Spanish Octopus “A La Brava” - a composed seafood plate with bold seasoning
- Red Snapper - prepared with a balance of coastal flavors and technique
Beverages will include agave spirits and cocktails, with options like the Peeled Proof with bourbon and banana liqueur, the Maroma Paloma with tequila and grapefruit, and a shareable Cazuela with cognac, peach, and prosecco.
Cazuela cocktail, meant to be shared.Photo courtesy of Maroma
“Maroma is meant to transport people - to a place, a moment, and a feeling,” says Alexander Urrunaga, COO of Big Dill Hospitality, in the release. “When people go out, they want energy, connection, and a sense of occasion. Maroma is about delivering that through purposeful sophistication, where every detail contributes to the experience.”
Flores adds that the menu is rooted in balance and restraint.
“Coastal Mexican cuisine is incredibly expressive,” he says. “You have pristine seafood, bright citrus, and the influence of fire - but it’s about control and balance. At Maroma, every dish is crafted with discipline and intention, allowing those elements to shine in a refined way.”
Once it opens May 4, Maroma will be open 11 am-10 pm Sunday through Wednesday and 11 am-12 am Thursday-Saturday.