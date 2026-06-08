Sushi News
Wabi Sushi opens in Flower Mound with fun creative dishes to try
A highly creative chef has opened a new sushi spot in Flower Mound: Called Wabi Sushi, it's a Japanese restaurant which opened in May at 1450 Long Prairie Rd. #110, taking over a former Parlor Doughnuts which closed in December 2025.
Wabi Sushi (no relation to Wabi House, a small local chain) is from Dongwhun Lee, a sushi chef who learned the ropes of sushi while living in Los Angeles, and has worked at a variety of restaurants such as Avocado Roll Sushi.
"I have been working as 'Chef AK' at Japanese restaurants since 2006," Lee says. "My goal is always to make sushi accessible, both for sushi lovers as well as sushi beginners — to remove any barrier and make everything easy to eat."
Wabi Sushi's menu includes classics like sushi rolls, nigiri, rice bowls, and dumplings. But Lee is a creative chef who is constantly adding inventive dishes to capture diners' imaginations. (He once founded a breakfast concept called Three Egg Muffins, now closed.)
Signature items at Wabi Sushi include:
- Korokke, a fried potato fritter that's a common comfort food in Japan. A variation of the French croquette, it's made from mashed potatoes, onion, and ground beef or pork, shaped into patties, covered with panko crumbs, and fried.
- Inari sushi, AKA sushi pockets, these are another comforting dish that's almost like a cross between sushi and an open-faced dumpling. It has a paper-thin slice of tofu which is fashioned into an edible pouch, simmered in broth, then stuffed with seasoned sushi rice and choice of topping from an array that includes spicy salmon, tuna, seared salmon, spicy pork, shrimp, tamaago egg, Japanese tuna salad, avocado salad, or French carrot salad.
Many traditional inari options feature cooked ingredients, making them a good alternative for those who don't want to consume raw fish. The tofu has a sweet-savory quality that's appealing, and their handheld profile makes them great for takeout.
There are a few places in Dallas doing inari, although usually just as a single item on the menu. Wabi Sushi offers them in samplers such as three pockets for $10, or four pockets for $13. Lee calls them "the perfect bite."
"They're my daughter's favorite," he says. "We try to offer something affordable and it's a simple, easy-to-eat item that's great for lunch."
Other recent introductions include their oversized "sumo" dumplings, baked volcano rolls, and BBQ bowls — and there are more new items in the works.
"We're launching sushi tacos this summer, and shrimp ramen in the fall," he says. "We plan to keep updating the menu so there is always something new. But we always cover the basics, with food that's simple and good."