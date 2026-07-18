This Week's Hot Headlines
Texas' most scenic road trip beckons in this week's top Dallas stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes three exciting debuts, one sad closure, and a scenic trip through the Texas Hill Country. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then plan the rest of your weekend right here.
1. Texas Hill Country route beckons as most scenic road trip in the U.S. A new guide from Condé Nast Traveler spotlighted 17 ultra-scenic road trip routes across the U.S. that are "worth every single mile" — including two through Texas.
2. New coastal Italian restaurant Scilla will transport Dallas to Calabria. Dallas is getting a taste of Italy's Calabrian coast. Scilla, a new coastal Italian restaurant inspired by the seaside village of the same name, debuted in the Park Cities on Friday, July 17.
3. Clara Hotel debuts in Plano with chef-driven dining and late-night lounge. The Clara Hotel has officially opened in Plano's Legacy Corridor with a chef-driven restaurant and chic new cocktail bar, which are part of a $4 million transformation of the former NYLO Dallas/Plano Hotel.
The Clara Hotel is now open. Photo by Greg Ceo Studio
4. Deep Ellum cheese shop Amor y Queso reopens with expanded market. A beloved Deep Ellum cheese and charcuterie shop has reopened after a hiatus with an expanded concept. Amor y Queso is officially welcoming customers again.
5. Mom-and-pop Italian grocery in downtown Dallas closes after a year. A buzzy grocery store in downtown Dallas has closed. Ari’s Pantry, the small local chain specializing in Italian groceries and to-go foods, has closed its location in the heart of the Central Business District.