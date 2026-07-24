Park news
Dallas civic leader Calvert Collins-Bratton named Klyde Warren Park CEO
A respected figure in Dallas philanthropy and parks is stepping into a new leadership role: Calvert Collins-Bratton has been named the next president and CEO of Klyde Warren Park, beginning September 1.
Collins-Bratton succeeds Kit Sawers, who led the park for eight years; her final day in the role was July 20.
The transition comes as Klyde Warren enters its next phase, including a recently announced expansion that will add 1.7 acres over Woodall Rodgers Freeway.
Collins-Bratton most recently served as chief relationships officer at Communities Foundation of Texas, where she oversaw fundraising, donor engagement, corporate philanthropy, and community partnerships, a press release notes. Her ties to Klyde Warren Park stretch back more than a decade through her service as chair of the Dallas Park and Recreation Board, where she advocated for investments in public spaces. She's also been a longtime donor and supporter of the park.
"Few people understand the significance and potential of Klyde Warren Park as deeply as Calvert does," foundation board chairman Jody Grant says in the release. "She has been an advocate for public spaces throughout Dallas, a trusted philanthropic leader, and a longtime supporter of the Park. Her experience and expertise make her exceptionally qualified to lead Klyde Warren Park into the future."
Klyde Warren Park has recently announced an ambitious expansion project. Photo courtesy of Klyde Warren Park
Before joining Communities Foundation of Texas, Collins-Bratton was vice president of communications and strategic events for Methodist Health System Foundation. Earlier in her career, she spent more than a decade as a television reporter and anchor in Omaha, Las Vegas, and Dallas-Fort Worth.
She was selected following a national search led by former Dallas Mayor Tom Leppert, a member of the Klyde Warren Park Foundation board.
As president and CEO, Collins-Bratton will oversee the park's operations, programming, fundraising, strategic partnerships, and long-term vision as the 5.4-acre deck park continues to grow.
"Klyde Warren Park is one of Dallas' great success stories and one of the most beloved gathering places in our city," Collins-Bratton says. "I look forward to working with the Foundation's board, staff, donors, partners, and community supporters to build on its incredible momentum and ensure its impact continues to grow for generations to come."
In a separate, farewell note, Sawers announced she'll become CEO of the newly created SMU Dallas Office on August 3. She called leading Klyde Warren Park one of the greatest privileges of her career.
"I leave knowing the Park is exceptionally well positioned for the future. It has a talented and dedicated team, an engaged Board, strong community support and exciting opportunities ahead, including a 1.7-acre expansion," Sawers wrote. "The overwhelming response to this summer’s World Cup watch parties once again demonstrated the Park’s unique ability to bring our community together."
Since opening in 2012, Klyde Warren Park has become one of Dallas' signature public spaces, drawing more than 2 million visitors annually with free concerts, fitness classes, festivals, food trucks, and other community programming, they say. The park recently unveiled plans for a $175 million expansion that will nearly double its event lawn and add new green space, play areas, and pedestrian connections.
Collins-Bratton's appointment comes on the heels of another key Dallas leadership announcement: That of Ahava Silkey-Jones as executive director of the Dallas Arts District.